This is irony in overdrive:

BREAKING! @YouTube has suspended our account with no warning again. This time in the middle of @TheBitcoinConf at midnight. Please help us get the channel back asap! pic.twitter.com/9sHcjr27Py — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 8, 2022

If former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey knew how nearly impossible it was to have a suspension explained on that platform he’d have been chuckling while asking this:

what was the reason behind this? — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 8, 2022

Did your irony detector just explode into a million pieces?

Twitter guy wanting an explanation as to why an account got suspended pic.twitter.com/Lc1SNobJT4 — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) April 8, 2022

It doesn’t get much richer than this.

Not very good @jack when censored, right? — Melia (@NMelax) April 8, 2022

For some reason, the saying “ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun” comes to mind.

@jack do you not see the irony here? How many people have you kicked off your platform, with no valid reason given, other than of a different political bent? Millions? https://t.co/0Fmm4vkPf5 — Seeking Truth (@RedestPill) April 8, 2022

YouTube did respond to the suspension, and their explanation will sound as familiar as some of Twitter’s past explanations:

Update – your channel was incorrectly terminated and we've now reinstated it. So sorry this happened!! 🙏Our support team will follow up via email with more information. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 8, 2022

Gee, where have we heard that before?

