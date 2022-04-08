The Federalist’s Sean Davis has spotted some seriously amazing evidence that things have come full circle on the social media front:


null

This is irony in overdrive:

If former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey knew how nearly impossible it was to have a suspension explained on that platform he’d have been chuckling while asking this:

Did your irony detector just explode into a million pieces?

It doesn’t get much richer than this.

For some reason, the saying “ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun” comes to mind.

YouTube did respond to the suspension, and their explanation will sound as familiar as some of Twitter’s past explanations:

Gee, where have we heard that before?

