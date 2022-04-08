The Federalist’s Sean Davis has spotted some seriously amazing evidence that things have come full circle on the social media front:
Truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/clVgQRZTnC
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 8, 2022
This is irony in overdrive:
BREAKING! @YouTube has suspended our account with no warning again. This time in the middle of @TheBitcoinConf at midnight.
Please help us get the channel back asap! pic.twitter.com/9sHcjr27Py
— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 8, 2022
If former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey knew how nearly impossible it was to have a suspension explained on that platform he’d have been chuckling while asking this:
what was the reason behind this?
— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 8, 2022
Did your irony detector just explode into a million pieces?
Ohhhh, the irony. https://t.co/KEk8Bvvzq7
— Poliscikosis (@Poliscikosis) April 8, 2022
Twitter guy wanting an explanation as to why an account got suspended pic.twitter.com/Lc1SNobJT4
— Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) April 8, 2022
It doesn’t get much richer than this.
Hi @elonmusk and @jack
This is disturbing, isn't it?
What should be done? https://t.co/IdNEDeDeC4
— The Rational Walk (@rationalwalk) April 8, 2022
Not very good @jack when censored, right?
— Melia (@NMelax) April 8, 2022
For some reason, the saying “ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun” comes to mind.
@jack do you not see the irony here?
How many people have you kicked off your platform, with no valid reason given, other than of a different political bent?
Millions? https://t.co/0Fmm4vkPf5
— Seeking Truth (@RedestPill) April 8, 2022
YouTube did respond to the suspension, and their explanation will sound as familiar as some of Twitter’s past explanations:
Update – your channel was incorrectly terminated and we've now reinstated it. So sorry this happened!! 🙏Our support team will follow up via email with more information.
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 8, 2022
Gee, where have we heard that before?
