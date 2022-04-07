CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has contributed to a report that perhaps Jen Psaki will dodge questions about at a coming White House briefing. This story involves Hunter Biden and President Biden’s brother, James:

CBS News has learned more than 150 financial transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review. Some of those concerns included large wire transfers. https://t.co/zURiLL4zt3 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 7, 2022

“More than 150 financial transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden’s global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review.”

Nothing to see here!

From CBS News:

Newly released records from Republican investigators show what appears to be the 2017 application for that $99,000 line of credit bearing the signatures of Hunter Biden and the Chinese executive. “These records we got are the first records that have ever been made public on this issue. Nobody else has them,” Grassley said. CBS News has also learned more than 150 financial transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden’s global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review. Some of those concerns included large wire transfers. Such banking reviews could point to deeper problems — or they could prove innocuous. Information shared with CBS News does not indicate the outcome of the banking reviews.

Well isn’t that interesting!

Looks like we have yet another smoking gun. Question: How many smoking guns does it take to make the radical left and their minions of dog poop scoopers in the MSM to finally report the truth?? https://t.co/dTfnq7heAS — HuskeyDog (@Huskey1A) April 7, 2022

Too many in the media agree with an Atlantic reporter that stories related to Hunter Biden are simply “not interesting” (the laptop story would certainly have been of interest to the hack media if it belonged to, say, Donald Trump Jr).

***

Related:

Did ‘the big guy’ get his 10%? Sen. Grassley shares damning receipt of payment from arm of Communist China govt. DIRECTLY to Hunter Biden

Ron Klain asked Hunter Biden for help fundraising for VP Residence Foundation (and ‘to keep this low low key’) while Joe Biden was VP

Recommended Twitchy Video