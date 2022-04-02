As we told you earlier, VP Kamala Harris’ interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid was a bizarre combination of word salad and cringe.

That story is what makes what comes next even funnier:

Oh she’s hit her stride alright 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iKn1S1GHab — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 2, 2022

Considering some of the clips from Harris’ Joy Reid interview, this is nothing short of hilarious:

HARRIS ON MSNBC — On Friday, Harris did something rare: She sat down for a lengthy one-on-one TV interview. Even though MSNBC’s JOY REID is largely simpatico with the VP’s politics, members of Harris’ team were concerned about the potential for things to go poorly — and were especially worried about getting a pointed question on the administration rescinding the Trump-era Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers at the border, since her docket as VP includes the root causes of migration from Central American countries. (Not to worry — the topic never came up.) And despite some of Harris’ sit-down interviews causing a kerfuffle in the past (see: her chat last year with NBC’s LESTER HOLT, where her comments about visiting the border provided fodder for weeks of coverage), her team feels that over the last few months, she’s really hit a stride in interviews: get some moments that are memorable, but don’t cause days of dissection.

Politico’s foray into comedy is what has hit its stride!

And it just keeps getting funnier:

“She’s really hit a stride.” LOL.

Recommended Twitchy Video