As you know, Disney has joined the Left’s crusade against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill that Gov. DeSantis signed this week. Opponents call it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill even though the word doesn’t appear anywhere in the legislation.

DeSantis continued to stay on offense during an appearance with Tucker Carlson on Fox News and he did a great job of pointing out Disney’s hypocrisy and explaining how the bill is being misrepresented:

Gov. DeSantis goes full SAVAGE mode on woke Disney 🔥🔥🔥 "They have cruises to countries that criminalize homosexuality!" pic.twitter.com/JWPPLpdiXe — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2022

Ouch! Disney’s woke Magic Kingdom just got torched:

“You have to wonder why it is the hill to die on to have transgenderism injected into kindergarten classrooms, or woke gender ideology injected into second-grade classrooms.”

And based on polling, the Left will in fact end up dying on that hill.

