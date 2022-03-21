White House cyber adviser Anne Neuberger delivered some remarks at the White House briefing today, and it was a warning about potential cyberattacks from Russia:

We can’t help but see those comments and also remember something that happened about six months into the Biden presidency:

Trending

In June of last year, Biden said this after a meeting with Putin:

Another area we spent a great deal of time on, was cyber, and cybersecurity. I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructures should be off-limits to attack, period. By cyber or any other means. I gave them [Russia] a list, if I’m not mistaken — I don’t have it in front of me — 16 specific entities, 16 defined as critical infrastructure under US policies. From the energy sector to our water systems.

Feeling confident now?

What could possibly go wrong?

***

Related:

President Biden tells reporter he doesn’t think Putin’s a war criminal, comes back, and clarifies that he does

Adam Kinzinger reminds MSNBC viewers that even though Joe Biden is POTUS, it’s Donald Trump who emboldened Putin

Joe Biden taps Jen Psaki to explain how high gas prices are Putin’s fault and definitely not the result of Biden’s energy policies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cyberattacksJoe BidenRussiaVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video