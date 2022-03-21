White House cyber adviser Anne Neuberger delivered some remarks at the White House briefing today, and it was a warning about potential cyberattacks from Russia:

NOW – White House: Russian government is "exploring options for potential cyberattacks" on critical infrastructure in the United States. pic.twitter.com/JaQ8pr2c27 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 21, 2022

Neuberger reiterates that Biden has said that the US is "not seeking confrontation with Russia," but she adds "that if Russia conducts disruptive cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, we will be prepared to respond." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 21, 2022

We can’t help but see those comments and also remember something that happened about six months into the Biden presidency:

As Team Biden warns of future cyber attacks from Russia, recall that he gave Putin a list of “off limits” targets in June 2021: "I gave them a list, if I’m not mistaken — I don’t have it in front of me — 16 specific entities defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 21, 2022

In June of last year, Biden said this after a meeting with Putin:

Another area we spent a great deal of time on, was cyber, and cybersecurity. I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructures should be off-limits to attack, period. By cyber or any other means. I gave them [Russia] a list, if I’m not mistaken — I don’t have it in front of me — 16 specific entities, 16 defined as critical infrastructure under US policies. From the energy sector to our water systems.

Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 areas of critical infrastructure that "should be off-limits" for cyberattacks, including the energy sector and water supply He says they agreed to have experts in their countries "work on specific understandings about what's off-limits" pic.twitter.com/K8oKdAFZ2J — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2021

Feeling confident now?

Ah yes, thanks for the reminder of that mindboggling idiocy… https://t.co/kd83hmOA4j — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 21, 2022

If there is a cyber attack it's an inside job. https://t.co/J9jPcd0Noo — $ir Auda¢ity 🦛 (@JoMarcusCrum) March 21, 2022

Nine months ago, Biden gave Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure entities “off limits” to Russian cyberattacks… Today, Biden’s deputy national security adviser is warning Russia is considering “potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure” https://t.co/2kMfIIOP5s — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 21, 2022

What could possibly go wrong?

