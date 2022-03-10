Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has provided some tech advice about how to avoid being a cyber victim. You might want to put down your drink before proceeding. Ready? Ok, here we go:

Dana Loesch opens things up with a great question:

Hey, maybe at least something positive came out of that, er… friendship.

In late 2020, Axios was among media outlets reporting about Swalwell and the suspected Chinese spy:

Among the most significant targets of Fang’s efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. That same political operative, who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf, found no evidence of illegal contributions.

Federal Election Commission records don’t indicate Fang herself made donations, which are prohibited from foreign nationals.
Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people, and interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years.

Maybe Fang-Fang should have been the one presenting the protective tech pointers instead of Swalwell.

