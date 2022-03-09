President Biden was asked recently what would happen to gas prices in the immediate future, and his answer was that people would be paying more and “Russia is responsible” for that.

However, a 2019 tweet from now White House chief of staff Ron Klain shows that Team Biden has had their eyes on a “clean energy transformation” for a long time, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is merely providing the latest excuse:

Not middle of the road. A clean energy revolution. ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ announces his plan to confront our climate crisis. https://t.co/sc3S3WNq1R — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 4, 2019

“Never let a crisis go to waste,” and the Biden White House is now doing just that.

Don’t let them blame Putin for what they boldly stated was their intent. https://t.co/4xhRgO4Cmk — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 9, 2022

Biden and many Dems have now settled on a “Putin’s price increase” narrative even though it’s been clear for a long time that they’ve sought to get rid of fossil fuels to implement their “green” agenda.

How's that working out? pic.twitter.com/ik52Xjexa2 — Projecting Weakness is Provocative SlothB77 (@ScottySols) March 9, 2022

Get an update on this one? https://t.co/FYYDwHZkK9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2022

No plan, just give us a bunch of money and we’ll figure it out later — GaryBaggs53 (@GBaggs53) March 9, 2022

The Biden administration’s push is indeed about “green,” which is the color of money.

No, it's not our policies that are driving fuel costs up, not at all.

*Long eye roll* — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 9, 2022

The Biden administration, quite openly saying they'll take drastic action to limit the United States' ability to remain energy independent. Remember this, every time you fill up your car https://t.co/Pt62o4Y8At — Big_A (@asomer) March 9, 2022

Just remember how we got here when you vote this November. https://t.co/xEvjlgdDxI — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) March 9, 2022

Yes, please do! Also, maybe Biden should lead by example.

The executive branch’s fleet of jets has been converted to all-electric, right?

Also, here’s a reminder that on the presidential campaign trail Biden promised to get rid of fossil fuel:

Biden said nothing about Putin there.

***

