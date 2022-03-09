We told you a little earlier about White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s attempts to dodge Peter Doocy’s questions about domestic oil production, all while the Biden White House pushes a “Putin’s price hike” narrative about spiking gas prices.

In spite of reality telling a different story, Biden’s still on a “get rid of oil” kick:

Climate Cultist Joe Biden: “We can’t keep the combustion engine the way it has been…we’re moving in the direction that we don’t need…oil products.” pic.twitter.com/aG486Tw7kr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

Yeah, no. And judging from most polls what we’re “moving in the direction” of is Democrats losing control of Congress (and hopefully the White House in 2024) because of madness like this.

It is an impossibility to completely eliminate oil from our lives — RDL_Trader (@RobLansinger) March 9, 2022

That is literally impossible. Say hello to my friend plastic. — nathan (@IFRukiddingme) March 9, 2022

You might have also noticed that Biden again mentioned his favorite subject: Choo-choo trains!

I don’t trust anyone who uses the term “locomotives”. Gramps, come back to the 21st century and reality. My god — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) March 9, 2022

“Amtrak Joe” still seems to think that everybody lives in the Acela corridor.

