The spike in gas prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sparked an avalanche of hot takes, and Bette Midler’s comes in meme form. It seems all Americans need more wind beneath their wings:

Well, in that case…

Great. I'll put sails on my car. https://t.co/Xv6ypicoLm — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2022

Life is so simple in the wealthy liberal elite bubble.

Since the Russian invasion, the cost of riding a horse to work has also gone up $0.00! https://t.co/CFagyDeEED — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 9, 2022

John Kerry and his wind-powered (with the assistance of turbine engines) private jet totally agree!

There are so many sheep in this thread. Bette isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, but holy crap, her followers…🤦🏻‍♀️ (and they VOTE 😳) https://t.co/qf7oyYOCQM — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) March 9, 2022

And do you know where the wind farms won’t end up being constructed?

Look at these inefficient, ugly things. These are what liberals want to cover your beautiful landscapes with while they outlaw them anywhere near their residences. https://t.co/UdjyEWzJ0b — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 9, 2022

Put one in her line of sight at home and watch her NIMBY. Also…not free. https://t.co/Cnat2WlJt9 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 9, 2022

As we’ve seen in the past (Cape Wind for example), the wealthy elite who call for more wind energy feel differently if the turbines will be in any place that would hinder their view (and ultimately their property value).

