Today at a White House event, Council of Economic Advisers chair Cecilia Rouse took some questions from reporters.

Let’s focus on one of the questions because Rouse’s answer was pretty much the usual White House spin. This from a Washington Post reporter was less of a question and more of a way to tee up an opportunity for Rouse to present the administration’s desired narrative:

WashPost's Annie Linskey simping for the White House: "Given the good news that you've mentioned and the trendlines that have been very, very positive, why do you think this president is not getting credit from voters on — for steering the economy in the right direction?" pic.twitter.com/pbQWYBQirA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2022

Question: “Given the good news that you’ve mentioned and the trendlines that have been very, very positive, why do you think this president is not getting credit from voters on — for steering the economy in the right direction?”

Answer: “Well I think that’s a really complicated question. We know that the America Rescue Plan was really an insurance policy for this economy. What we know is that there are millions more families — you know, we’ve created… the economy created 7.4 million jobs over the past year during this presidency.”

The answer went on from there, but you get the point. The Biden administration is counting jobs that were restored after the shutdowns as “jobs created” under Biden and the tactic couldn’t be more obvious. People recognize the economic BS that this administration is shoveling and that’s why Biden’s approval remains low. But as you can see, there are many “journalists” who are ready, willing and able to help the White House with their spin instead of challenging them on it.

These people have absolutely no shame whatsoever https://t.co/08dLKx44ft — Al Walsh (@14AdotWalsh) March 4, 2022

Journalism today — Robert O'Brien (@robrien1968) March 4, 2022

Nothing like selling your soul to the liberals. Has she bought groceries or put gas in her car lately ? — E (@adamczyk247) March 4, 2022

Apparently life is still really nice and rosy inside the Beltway bubble.

***

