President Biden made it clear last night that he and many congressional Democrats have visions of spending a lot more money, claiming that doing so will help bring down the inflation that’s been exacerbated by spending too much money (see the definition of insanity for an explanation).

Ronald Reagan once said nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program, and Sen. Chuck Schumer is again determined to prove him correct by wanting to extend Covid funding for whatever variant may be on the horizon:

Schumer: Congress must pass more COVID money now so we can be ready (for the next variant) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 2, 2022

Just look at all the dollar signs the pandemic put in the eyes of Democrats like Schumer.

Lol, no. Take a seat, Chuck. You’re done. — Wawasense (@wawasense) March 2, 2022

Hard pass, Senator Schumer.

The only thing democrats can think of is spend more money — Peggy Matuszak (@MatuszakPeggy) March 2, 2022

“Spend more money” is the default setting on Democrats like Schumer.

Perhaps Schumer is looking forward to shutting more things down so they can re-open them, and at which point the Democrats will take credit for “creating” millions of jobs overnight.

The 2022 variant…right before the mid-terms. Too dangerous to vote in person! — Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) March 2, 2022

This will be an excuse for the next 15 years if you want tho https://t.co/mKz2FLOa4G — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) March 2, 2022

Unfortunately we can’t put anything past the Democrats.

