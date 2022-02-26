Don’t look now, but we have another nominee for induction to the “This Didn’t Age Well” Hall of Fame.

This one is from 2018 and took place during a speech from then-President Trump at the United Nations:

A glance at the replies at the time of course shows anti-Trump Resistance types mocking what he said, but about three and a half years later it tells a different story.

Not at all.

And yet few of the people who mocked what Trump said that day will choose to come to grips with reality.

