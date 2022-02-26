Don’t look now, but we have another nominee for induction to the “This Didn’t Age Well” Hall of Fame.

This one is from 2018 and took place during a speech from then-President Trump at the United Nations:

German delegation reaction to President Trump at the UN saying they're on track to become totally dependent on Russian oil: pic.twitter.com/KFW0JSM2Yt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 25, 2018

A glance at the replies at the time of course shows anti-Trump Resistance types mocking what he said, but about three and a half years later it tells a different story.

Well, this didn’t age well, did it? — Jeff (@CidPhys90) February 26, 2022

Not at all.

Guess Trump was right again. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) February 26, 2022

We should find out what these fellas think today https://t.co/IYVN53YHAm — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 26, 2022

This GOTCHA tweet definitely aged well Good stuff, Eddie https://t.co/Jp6iidORV9 — Hood of Judgement (@BozOzler) February 26, 2022

Trump would quote tweet this and pin the tweet, then he would make the photo his header. This is what they stole from us. https://t.co/jkoGvNnD69 — Richard Payne (@PaynesTake) February 26, 2022

This is amazing because Trump was 💯 correct and the comments are amazing. A clean look at Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/062RBt5qZs — M_P (@Reroot_Flyover) February 26, 2022

The responses to this are amazing. Take a minute and soak them in. https://t.co/hx8Kug47Yy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 26, 2022

And yet few of the people who mocked what Trump said that day will choose to come to grips with reality.

