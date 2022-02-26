Don’t look now, but we have another nominee for induction to the “This Didn’t Age Well” Hall of Fame.
This one is from 2018 and took place during a speech from then-President Trump at the United Nations:
German delegation reaction to President Trump at the UN saying they're on track to become totally dependent on Russian oil: pic.twitter.com/KFW0JSM2Yt
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 25, 2018
A glance at the replies at the time of course shows anti-Trump Resistance types mocking what he said, but about three and a half years later it tells a different story.
Well, this didn’t age well, did it?
— Jeff (@CidPhys90) February 26, 2022
Not at all.
Guess Trump was right again.
— Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) February 26, 2022
Aaaaand HE WAS RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/se2MzzERot
— BuckeyeFinFan (@BuckeyeFin) February 26, 2022
We should find out what these fellas think today https://t.co/IYVN53YHAm
— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 26, 2022
This GOTCHA tweet definitely aged well
Good stuff, Eddie https://t.co/Jp6iidORV9
— Hood of Judgement (@BozOzler) February 26, 2022
Trump would quote tweet this and pin the tweet, then he would make the photo his header.
This is what they stole from us. https://t.co/jkoGvNnD69
— Richard Payne (@PaynesTake) February 26, 2022
This is amazing because Trump was 💯 correct and the comments are amazing. A clean look at Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/062RBt5qZs
— M_P (@Reroot_Flyover) February 26, 2022
The responses to this are amazing. Take a minute and soak them in. https://t.co/hx8Kug47Yy
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 26, 2022
And yet few of the people who mocked what Trump said that day will choose to come to grips with reality.