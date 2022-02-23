During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did a little bit of spinning about the president imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline owner after opposing such measures previously, but fuel prices were also a topic of discussion.

Psaki insisted Biden’s doing “everything he can” to bring down energy costs:

Jen Psaki says Biden will do “everything he can” to lower energy costs for the American people. Except, of course, reopening OUR pipelines and restoring American energy production, right? — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 23, 2022

VIDEO – Psaki Claims Biden’s Doing ‘Everything He Can’ to Reduce Energy Costs @PressSec https://t.co/vd8MRuoKP9 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) February 23, 2022

Compare that with what Biden was telling the Dem base on the campaign trail:

crazy that gas prices are sky high with this dude as President. who could’ve guessed! https://t.co/epQONa3Grl — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 23, 2022

Joe Biden looked into a voter's eyes and said: "I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel."pic.twitter.com/hU36MI1xDw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 23, 2020

Remember how Energy Secretary Granholm reacted after being asked about Biden bringing energy prices down?

THREE MONTHS AGO, Biden’s Energy Secretary LAUGHED when asked about Biden’s plan to bring gas prices down. "Ha ha ha. That is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/0V0XCsVqDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2022

Granholm also has said Biden can’t do anything about gas prices:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “Obviously, the President does not control the price of gasoline.” pic.twitter.com/rF7LOeUwxa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

The Biden administration has proven that they can do plenty when it comes to making energy prices higher. Lowering them — that’s another issue entirely and Dems & some in the media will blame Putin’s aggression against Ukraine in the meantime.

Sen. Tom Cotton’s certainly not buying the Biden White House spin:

Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline, banned drilling on federal land, and declared war on American energy production. We warned him this would raise costs for Americans and put our national security at risk. He didn't listen. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 23, 2022

