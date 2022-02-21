Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a lengthy speech today in which he explained what his plans are for not only parts of Ukraine, but he also expressed his ultimate goal to basically put the Soviet Union back together:

Putin says it’s “madness” former Soviet republics were allowed to leave the USSR. Think of the many independent democratic nations beyond Ukraine that he’s referring to, including NATO allies Estonia Lithuania and Latvia. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 21, 2022

Putin blaming "nationalists" for the USSR's collapse: "Every Soviet republic has its citizenship…given to all….It is not the time…to…give definition of what citizenship is. What happened…was caused by the mistakes…by the leadership of the Communist Party." pic.twitter.com/j314RN5Adv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 21, 2022

Basically, Putin is now saying to the entire world that all former USSR territories historically belong to Russia. — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) February 21, 2022

Putin's speech is harkening back to the supposed glory days of the USSR https://t.co/35TEnelgvB — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 21, 2022

Putin thinks one of the best things to happen in the 20th century — collapse of Soviet Union, fall of Berlin Wall, liberation of Eastern Europe from USSR grip, etc. — was the worst thing to happen. He has thought this since he witnessed it in the KGB, and much else flows from it. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 21, 2022

Putin is announcing his intention to rebuild the USSR and Biden is completely AWOL. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, this tweet (and others) from @JoeBiden when Obama/Biden were running for re-election against Mitt Romney is aging worse by the second:

Why Mitt Romney's Cold War mentality is out of date: http://t.co/Rj6HtOiv #RomneyNotReady — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2012

Biden, along with Obama and the DNC at the time were all mocking Romney at the time. They’re not laughing so hard now.

The 80's finally returned that phone call. https://t.co/9oJb8tVJNj — Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) February 21, 2022

It only took a year for this genius to help bring about the rebirth of the Soviet Union. https://t.co/UUff5uH42y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 21, 2022

Unreal.

The 80s called. They want their foreign policy back. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 21, 2022

During the presidential campaign in 2020, @JoeBiden also had this to say about who Putin fears most. This was two years ago today:

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

Is that so, Joe?

Seems like you being president is working out very well for him https://t.co/DN4Ba6rHUN — jeebers (@jeebers10) February 21, 2022

This is kinda laughable now…. https://t.co/VcLbB2yOoi — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) February 21, 2022

Interesting how he only made his move during your presidency. Lol he was begging for you to be president. https://t.co/08HEQolTPw — Mina Roufail (@minaroufail3) February 21, 2022

Oh dear.

