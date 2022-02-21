Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a lengthy speech today in which he explained what his plans are for not only parts of Ukraine, but he also expressed his ultimate goal to basically put the Soviet Union back together:

Meanwhile, this tweet (and others) from @JoeBiden when Obama/Biden were running for re-election against Mitt Romney is aging worse by the second:

Biden, along with Obama and the DNC at the time were all mocking Romney at the time. They’re not laughing so hard now.

Unreal.

During the presidential campaign in 2020, @JoeBiden also had this to say about who Putin fears most. This was two years ago today:

Is that so, Joe?

Oh dear.

