Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained why he invoked the Emergencies Act, and it’s to keep everybody safe:

Sen. Ted Cruz spotted some supreme irony in Trudeau’s way of “protecting Canadians”:

Trudeau’s government will keep people healthy, unless they don’t want that help and then all bets are off.

