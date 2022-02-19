Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained why he invoked the Emergencies Act, and it’s to keep everybody safe:

Illegal blockades and occupations have threatened businesses, endangered jobs, and obstructed communities for three weeks now. This week, to restore public order and protect Canadians as the situation evolves, our government invoked the Emergencies Act. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 19, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz spotted some supreme irony in Trudeau’s way of “protecting Canadians”:

And so now our horses will stomp old ladies into the ground…. https://t.co/YeAkfaRC8C — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2022

Trudeau’s government will keep people healthy, unless they don’t want that help and then all bets are off.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video