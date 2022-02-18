Fox News dominates other cable news outlets in the ratings, and part of that reason seems to be that so many on the Left obsessively tune in on a daily basis for monitoring purposes. In this example, journo Aaron Rupar has spent some time doing some counting:

That caught Hillary Clinton’s eye:

If Clinton wants to talk about giving the game away, she can rest easy in knowing that the story of Durham’s latest filing is being buried by the many outlets that are friendly to the Democrats:

Now THAT gives the game away, Hillary! But she won’t be happy until every single media outlet is carrying her water.

Clinton’s therapy sessions have been playing out in public for years now.

Hillary must think the New York Post is “giving the game away” as well.

And in closing…

OUCH.

