Fox News dominates other cable news outlets in the ratings, and part of that reason seems to be that so many on the Left obsessively tune in on a daily basis for monitoring purposes. In this example, journo Aaron Rupar has spent some time doing some counting:

Times mentioned on Fox News today: Hillary Clinton — over 100

Trump deposition — 2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2022

That caught Hillary Clinton’s eye:

Kind of gives their game away. https://t.co/SEjYLTJJdT — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 18, 2022

If Clinton wants to talk about giving the game away, she can rest easy in knowing that the story of Durham’s latest filing is being buried by the many outlets that are friendly to the Democrats:

0 Mention of Durhams filings – Hillarys Treason

CNN

MSNBC

NBC

ABC

CBS Kinda gives it away 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Pravda TV! https://t.co/9vjc6iikvb — Patriot Mom (@luvmydogchewy) February 18, 2022

Both @CNN and @MSNBC primetime also completely ignored reports from the Durham probe alleging Clinton campaign spying on the Trump White House. https://t.co/mJRZOj2Anq — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 15, 2022

Pundits on MSNBC talked about the bombshell Durham probe revelations, but only to mock those actually doing their jobs by reporting on it. https://t.co/1UdEbZN8jj — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 16, 2022

NBC finally stepped in to cover the Durham bombshells, only to defend Hillary Clinton and her campaign lawyer from reports they spied on the Trump White House. https://t.co/2WFl0HsyXl — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 18, 2022

‘The IRONY!’ CNN’s Brian Stelter says latest Durham filing shows how right-wing media spreads bad information https://t.co/FTfCByU8fv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 17, 2022

WaPo’s Philip Bump assures us John Durham made an ‘insinuation-filled filing with any number of holes’ https://t.co/PhtboGfPlo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 16, 2022

Now THAT gives the game away, Hillary! But she won’t be happy until every single media outlet is carrying her water.

2016 election was almost 6 years ago and you're still not over it… — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 18, 2022

Clinton’s therapy sessions have been playing out in public for years now.

Hillary must think the New York Post is “giving the game away” as well.

Media largely ignored Bill & Monica story too, didn't it? Only Drudge would expose it Then you blamed a great right-wing conspiracy https://t.co/AYwLFNFBnA pic.twitter.com/CYUg6N26JB — duane poole @ Duanepoole (@duanepoole) February 18, 2022

And in closing…

Times POTUS Hillary Clinton –under 1

Donald Trump –1 and counting https://t.co/AYwLFNFBnA — duane poole @ Duanepoole (@duanepoole) February 18, 2022

OUCH.

