In the recent past we’ve heard some Democrats liken the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and here’s the latest Democrat to draw a ridiculous comparison. Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal has said that members of Congress or their staff who don’t wear masks on elevators might just bring down the nation:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal says unmasked Congressmembers are "undermining our democracy." "You get on an elevator and people refuse to wear a mask and your choices are to either get off the elevator or to get on the elevator and to tell them to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/oRWGXJpuqY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2022

Just like on January 6th:

“‘Not wearing a #mask with me in the elevator is just like the January 6th insurrection.’ That was a member of #Congress. That was Congresswoman #Jayapal, just so you understand. These are the things that #Democrats say now.” – @BuckSexton pic.twitter.com/kmsG9hGBvQ — Clay & Buck (@clayandbuck) February 14, 2022

Well, there it is! If you don’t wear a mask on an elevator with Rep. Jayapal you might as well be an “insurrectionist.”

You are unhinged and detached from reality https://t.co/XZaYpZdGj8 — Anon Chigurh 🌴 (@sIimeceI) February 14, 2022

You have no right to tell another adult what to do, if they aren't acting illegally. So here's another choice. Mind Your Own Business and Keep your big mouth shut. https://t.co/YdKB3ivIEF — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 14, 2022

The other choice is to stfu and stop being dramatic. https://t.co/YMmit4xz9s — Olga (@OlgaInCali) February 14, 2022

Unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Jayapal.

Wow, @RepJayapal should just mention AOC by name next time https://t.co/UsfIubC01m — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 13, 2022

Wait until she sees the Super Bowl https://t.co/3g9nMaTgCw — CJ Good (@Aidansheart) February 14, 2022

Same go for all those unmasked celebrities at the SB? https://t.co/swBTC89PXN — Sean Thornton (@SeanTho98192182) February 14, 2022

Are they paid extra to be this Stupid? https://t.co/WZ7wmGdZi7 — 🇺🇸 T.S. 🇺🇸 (@SuppUsa) February 13, 2022

It makes you wonder.

