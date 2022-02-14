In the recent past we’ve heard some Democrats liken the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and here’s the latest Democrat to draw a ridiculous comparison. Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal has said that members of Congress or their staff who don’t wear masks on elevators might just bring down the nation:

Just like on January 6th:

Well, there it is! If you don’t wear a mask on an elevator with Rep. Jayapal you might as well be an “insurrectionist.”

Unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Jayapal.

It makes you wonder.

