New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has a book coming out containing a claim that Donald Trump clogged a toilet trying to flush documents down a toilet at the White House. In a statement, Trump called it a “fake story” (we’ve seen plenty of those in the last few years).

Today on Twitter, #ImStillWithHer was trending so maybe Hillary Clinton thought that combined with the claim about Trump provided a good opportunity to move some merch:

Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets… A limited edition hat is in the @onwardtogether store now. https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rF7EeOKXm4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2022

She’s gone from first lady, senator, and presidential candidate to the top salesperson at Lids.

Move on. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 11, 2022

Apparently Clinton has zero intention of moving on, especially when her fans will send her $30 for “but her emails” hats.

I’m cringing so hard for you rn — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 11, 2022

This is so cringe, Hil https://t.co/JehGnUQYVM — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 11, 2022

Time for a humor break:

sources tell me these were the documents pic.twitter.com/gUDW24FdYo — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 11, 2022

Isn’t that a “threat to democracy” from Hillary?

Why is she so smug about destroying evidence to avoid prison LMFAOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/oQGmAMBBvT — J Pepsi 🥰 (@j_pepsi1) February 11, 2022

The self owning admission to using BleachBit https://t.co/LJtl8qvJD5 — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 11, 2022

You were the First Lady of the United States. You were a Senator. You ran for President. Now you're selling hats and coffee mugs on Twitter… https://t.co/sEyTplPSlp — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) February 11, 2022

The grift is strong with this one https://t.co/Z2A1sI8ROq — Ethan Nichols (@EthanNichols02) February 11, 2022

"Galentine's Day" — is there anything progressives don't want to politicize? https://t.co/8y8Ie44sGT — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 11, 2022

