New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has a book coming out containing a claim that Donald Trump clogged a toilet trying to flush documents down a toilet at the White House. In a statement, Trump called it a “fake story” (we’ve seen plenty of those in the last few years).
Today on Twitter, #ImStillWithHer was trending so maybe Hillary Clinton thought that combined with the claim about Trump provided a good opportunity to move some merch:
Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets…
A limited edition hat is in the @onwardtogether store now. https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rF7EeOKXm4
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2022
She’s gone from first lady, senator, and presidential candidate to the top salesperson at Lids.
Move on.
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 11, 2022
Apparently Clinton has zero intention of moving on, especially when her fans will send her $30 for “but her emails” hats.
I’m cringing so hard for you rn
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 11, 2022
This is so cringe, Hil https://t.co/JehGnUQYVM
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 11, 2022
Time for a humor break:
sources tell me these were the documents pic.twitter.com/gUDW24FdYo
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 11, 2022
LOL.
— Doug White (@cpuguru) February 11, 2022
Isn’t that a “threat to democracy” from Hillary?
Why is she so smug about destroying evidence to avoid prison LMFAOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/oQGmAMBBvT
— J Pepsi 🥰 (@j_pepsi1) February 11, 2022
The self owning admission to using BleachBit https://t.co/LJtl8qvJD5
— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 11, 2022
You were the First Lady of the United States.
You were a Senator.
You ran for President.
Now you're selling hats and coffee mugs on Twitter… https://t.co/sEyTplPSlp
— T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) February 11, 2022
The grift is strong with this one https://t.co/Z2A1sI8ROq
— Ethan Nichols (@EthanNichols02) February 11, 2022
"Galentine's Day" — is there anything progressives don't want to politicize? https://t.co/8y8Ie44sGT
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 11, 2022
Nope.