New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has a book coming out containing a claim that Donald Trump clogged a toilet trying to flush documents down a toilet at the White House. In a statement, Trump called it a “fake story” (we’ve seen plenty of those in the last few years).

Today on Twitter, #ImStillWithHer was trending so maybe Hillary Clinton thought that combined with the claim about Trump provided a good opportunity to move some merch:

She’s gone from first lady, senator, and presidential candidate to the top salesperson at Lids.

Apparently Clinton has zero intention of moving on, especially when her fans will send her $30 for “but her emails” hats.

Time for a humor break:

LOL.

Isn’t that a “threat to democracy” from Hillary?

Nope.

