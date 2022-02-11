NBC News’ Lester Holt has recorded an interview with President Biden, which will be shown in its entirety during the Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday. Things must be getting bad for Biden, because it appears the media have stopped editing out his stumbles in recorded interviews (maybe media outlets grew tired of paying editors overtime). One such example came when Biden got confused between Ukraine, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Biden was also asked about his administration’s claims last summer that inflation would be temporary, and Biden basically replied “that’s a clown question, bro,” before going into a rehearsed spin.

Inflation had biggest spike since 1982. NBC's Lester Holt: "Back in July you said inflation was going to be temporary… A lot of Americans are wondering what your definition is temporary is." President Biden: "You're being a wise guy." pic.twitter.com/DWAdD9vfFp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 11, 2022

Hopefully soon another “wise guy” reporter asks Biden how spending trillions more dollars will bring down inflation, as Ron Klain said yesterday.

Biden reacts like this when you dare challenge him. https://t.co/u2gOfNj92o — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) February 11, 2022

Just ask Peter Doocy.

Ah yes, the supply chain disruption on computer chips is why there is inflation in every sector. Right. https://t.co/1Jl6eGAO6v — Lacobus (@Dontbewallst) February 11, 2022

Lester actually asked a question every American wants to know but he is called a wise guy? Only problem Lester is you guys put him in that seat. https://t.co/N97SVzfrj7 — American Mama 🇺🇸 (@italinquen) February 11, 2022

What’s sad is that most people are so economically illiterate that they’ll buy a stupid answer like this. https://t.co/mwk81QzjvE — Nico Lammé (@InLumineTuo79) February 11, 2022

Tired of Joe Biden thinking actual questions regarding America's financial well-being are dumb questions. Quit calling people bitches and answer the questions Joe. https://t.co/bcpxw460I6 — Tyler (@commandrzNchief) February 11, 2022

It’s interesting though how many people who claimed Trump was a threat to “democracy” when he dismissed the media are now saying “go get ’em, Joe” when Biden does it.

An attack on our free press. Democracy died a little today. — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) February 11, 2022

LOL gotta love all the simping for Biden in the comments from the same people who were apoplectic when it was Trump snapping back at reporters — nothingtoseehere (@andItoldyaso) February 11, 2022

