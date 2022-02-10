President Biden today said he’s going to “work like the devil” to get gas prices down, but inflation was also addressed. What makes it even more ludicrous is that Biden said he knows families are paying a lot more amid rising inflation, all while standing over a “lowering costs for families” Build Back Better sign:

Biden on inflation: "We're in a situation now where you should have peace of mind." pic.twitter.com/y8VBcJIDwQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2022

Biden’s handlers refuse to read the room and put that laughable “lowering costs for families” sign in a closet for a while.

Prices going up daily and he's standing behind signs that say they are lowering costs for families. I guess he didn't say when. — Lauren Jessop (@LaurenSJessop1) February 10, 2022

“Lowering costs for families” — Jencie31-on-GETTR (@Jencie31) February 10, 2022

“The fact is…” Then proceeds to not list a fact, but his own opinion. The real FACT is inflation is up 7.5% and it’s year over year inflation – which is really bad. — Adam (@mn_ajm) February 10, 2022

HEATING costs! – why does he never mention this?

No peace of mind for many who know what I mean. — WindyCityGurl (@MGFreelance) February 10, 2022

Biden’s not about to admit more than he has to.

81 million people voted for this? https://t.co/zq3t2I6Hl4 — Michael E. Newton (@MichaelENewton1) February 10, 2022

Who is advising this man? https://t.co/97YrQJRC5d — Donna Lasater (@DLasater_99362) February 10, 2022

I can’t fill my stomach or car with peace of mind. https://t.co/qYYADOdBTU — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 10, 2022

What a dumpster fire of an administration.

