President Biden today said he’s going to “work like the devil” to get gas prices down, but inflation was also addressed. What makes it even more ludicrous is that Biden said he knows families are paying a lot more amid rising inflation, all while standing over a “lowering costs for families” Build Back Better sign:

Biden’s handlers refuse to read the room and put that laughable “lowering costs for families” sign in a closet for a while.

Biden’s not about to admit more than he has to.

What a dumpster fire of an administration.

