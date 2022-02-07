The topic of Stacey Abrams and her backfired maskless photo with a room full of masked students arose on “The View” today, and believe it or not there was no kneejerk defense of the Georgia gubernatorial candidate. The panelists were, however, upset that Abrams handed Republicans some hypocrisy ammo.

There’s also some deserved mockery of L.A. Mayor Eric “it was ok because I held my breath” Garcetti in this clip:

Even broken clocks can be right twice a day!

Instead of Democrats worrying about getting spotted being hypocrites, it’s well past time that they just support ending the mandates across the board. They obviously don’t like to follow them anyway.

