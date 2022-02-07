The topic of Stacey Abrams and her backfired maskless photo with a room full of masked students arose on “The View” today, and believe it or not there was no kneejerk defense of the Georgia gubernatorial candidate. The panelists were, however, upset that Abrams handed Republicans some hypocrisy ammo.

There’s also some deserved mockery of L.A. Mayor Eric “it was ok because I held my breath” Garcetti in this clip:

ABRAMS SLAMMED FOR GOING MASKLESS AT SCHOOL EVENT: After Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams received backlash for posing maskless in a photo with a room full of young masked children during a visit for Black History Month, #TheView panel reacts. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/GglOgitofN — The View (@TheView) February 7, 2022

Even broken clocks can be right twice a day!

I’m beyond surprised by all of their reactions.

Definitely thought they’d be ok with her being unmasked https://t.co/0UxW0y1PVK — Betty Whites Husband (@DakotaMoyer5) February 7, 2022

Instead of Democrats worrying about getting spotted being hypocrites, it’s well past time that they just support ending the mandates across the board. They obviously don’t like to follow them anyway.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video