Last month Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that while some see the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as leverage that Russia can use against Europe, the Biden administration believes the pipeline is actually leverage Europe can use against Russia.

Today President Biden said “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2” if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden was then asked how he would see to that since Germany controls the line, and Biden made another promise:

Eli Lake adds this:

The pipeline would have been easier to get rid of if it was never approved in the first place.

Somebody should have told Biden it was part of the Keystone project. But does Biden know how his promises are viewed?

But we’re sure Biden will follow through on that promise this time. *Eye roll*

Yes, Biden also advised U.S. citizens in Ukraine to bug out:

