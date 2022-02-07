Last month Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that while some see the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as leverage that Russia can use against Europe, the Biden administration believes the pipeline is actually leverage Europe can use against Russia.

Today President Biden said “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2” if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden was then asked how he would see to that since Germany controls the line, and Biden made another promise:

“There will be no longer be a Nord Stream 2” says Joe Biden if “tanks and troops” cross Ukraine border. “I promise you. We’ll be able to do it.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 7, 2022

BIDEN: "There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it." REPORTER: "How will you do that, exactly? Since the project and control of the project is within Germany's control?" BIDEN: "I promise you we'll be able to do it." pic.twitter.com/xczO8eqhcS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 7, 2022

Eli Lake adds this:

Biden just said if Russian tanks and troops cross into Ukraine, “we will end” Nordstream 2. That’s good to hear. But the argument only 7 months ago was that US sanctions were pointless because the pipeline was already pretty much done. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 7, 2022

The pipeline would have been easier to get rid of if it was never approved in the first place.

Biden never had to approve it in the first place, but he did. https://t.co/xkzZJUl3N2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2022

Somebody should have told Biden it was part of the Keystone project. But does Biden know how his promises are viewed?

Just like he shut down the virus — Deplorable Beefcake (@DeplorableBeef1) February 7, 2022

So; is he still going to "cure cancer", "shut down the virus", "eliminate your student debt", “We’re going to stay until we get [all Americans] out [of Afghanistan]”, “[I will] end the opioid crisis”? A bunch of promises, none kept. — SkyShark (@Stick_Pusher) February 7, 2022

But we’re sure Biden will follow through on that promise this time. *Eye roll*

The Ukrainians knew the ramifications of letting NS2 continue. They begged Congress for help in 2019. There was bi-partisanship to stop it. Then Biden just went and let Putin have the pipeline. Now we're at the brink of armed conflict. pic.twitter.com/xgpvNbHKnc — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 7, 2022

Obama was the master of this bad faith tactic, and now Biden is doing it. When they don't want to act, they claim we're incapable of acting. Avoids the entire debate about what we could or should do. https://t.co/Oz9cCRacM6 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 7, 2022

So we never should have green-lit it in the first place, like we were all saying. Democrats screw up everything. https://t.co/r3J5T8E677 — Brad Phillips (@bdphill22) February 7, 2022

This is extraordinary — Nicole (@gorgeous_manon) February 7, 2022

Biden: “I promise you. We’ll be able to stop the pipeline” Also Biden: “Americans really need to get the F out of Ukraine right now.” — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 7, 2022

Yes, Biden also advised U.S. citizens in Ukraine to bug out:

"I think it would be wise to leave the country…I'd hate to see them get caught in a crossfire," Biden says of American citizens in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/9iDZ9Bv9Hn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 7, 2022

