Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has added to the list of failed dunk attempts after being spotted trying to memory hole this tweet:

Yep, that was a real tweet that was up for a while.

Trending

What could Swalwell have realized was the problem with that tweet?

Perhaps Fang Fang alerted Swalwell to the flaws in his tweet?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: civil warConstitutionracismRep. Eric Swalwellslavery

Recommended Twitchy Video