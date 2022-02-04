Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has added to the list of failed dunk attempts after being spotted trying to memory hole this tweet:

Apparently Swalwell deleted this pic.twitter.com/Iupu8tQDOU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 4, 2022

Yep, that was a real tweet that was up for a while.

if you're wondering if it was real, i saw it with my own eyes last night and even retweeted it i think — Kaya Masters (@kaya_masters) February 4, 2022

It’s real, I replied to it — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 4, 2022

What could Swalwell have realized was the problem with that tweet?

Maybe someone sent him a copy of Lincoln? https://t.co/HbGpnoKoVx — Carmine Pirone (@CramersShirt) February 4, 2022

@RepSwalwell doesn’t know his history as the Democrats voted against ending slavery. https://t.co/POYfiigZJK — Marsha W (@WoodML) February 4, 2022

🤣

I wonder what he found out and realized to make him delete this….. 🤫 https://t.co/6wCb76k7zw — Tekhelet17 🇺🇸 (@tekhelet17) February 4, 2022

House. Democrats. Hate. Women. If it was up to Swalwell, the Constitution would never have allowed women to run for high office. He believes women should only agree with their husbands and stay barefoot and pregnant. This is how it works, right? https://t.co/7ntfw3BrR1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 4, 2022

@ericswalwell loves CCP spies so has to lie about his opponents, gop freed the slaves and passed civil rights bill. https://t.co/oLMskoJgMu — Jazzy (@JazzyLensing) February 4, 2022

Perhaps Fang Fang alerted Swalwell to the flaws in his tweet?

