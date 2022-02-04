President Biden delivered remarks today after the release of the January jobs report. During his comments, Biden issued an assurance about where his administration spends taxpayer dollars, which is in the U.S.:

"I made clear that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars, we buy American products, American products made in America," Biden says as a new report revealed the labor market showed unexpected strength last month https://t.co/QNB1e2DZBL pic.twitter.com/RrZvdI5xXz — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 4, 2022

Really? There’s a very recent example that runs counter to Biden’s claim:

"I made it clear, that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars we buy American products. American products, made in America,” Joe Biden says. In January, feds paid over $1 billion for Covid-19 tests made in China — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 4, 2022

Biden: “When the federal government spends taxpayer dollars, we buy American products.” Biden just paid China $1.2 billion for COVID tests. pic.twitter.com/KA2SUHKpvO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2022

Yet another Biden claim has fallen and can’t get up.

He lies so easily. https://t.co/dVIKXbZ4kL — Randy Epstein (@EppyGA) February 4, 2022

Biden says whatever they tell him to say.

While they ship out Covid tests made in China. — L allen (@lallen100279) February 4, 2022

C'mon man! You really gotta try a little harder Joe. https://t.co/jpNETQoED8 pic.twitter.com/YtqgiyCGCV — Wisco Bob 🇺🇸 (@bob_billen) February 4, 2022

Biden was so thrilled with the economic news that he was more than happy to take reporters’ questions. Wait, no he wasn’t:

Biden scurries from the podium without taking any questions. Reporters can be heard shouting questions about record gas prices, Putin's meeting with President Xi, and genocide against Uyghurs. pic.twitter.com/Egsu2R57KO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2022

