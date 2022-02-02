With the national debt now going over $30 trillion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today. Her response about what President Biden thinks is worthy of a beverage warning:

Psaki on national debt passing $30 trillion: "The president believes we need to have a sustainable and responsible fiscal policy." — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) February 2, 2022

Wait, seriously? Yep. Watch:

USA Today's Michael Collins: "Yesterday, the national debt pasted $30 trillion for the first time. Can does the administration see that as a problem or do you share the view…that debt doesn't matter?" Psaki: "Well, the President believes we need…responsible fiscal policy." pic.twitter.com/G4Xz7rcXlK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 2, 2022

Is that the same president that wants to spend a few trillion more dollars even with inflation continuing to rise but it’s being stopped by 52 senators?

Biden’s been in DC politics for decades and now we have $30 trillion worth of his (and many others’) brand of “fiscal responsibility.”

