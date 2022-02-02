With the national debt now going over $30 trillion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today. Her response about what President Biden thinks is worthy of a beverage warning:

Wait, seriously? Yep. Watch:

Trending

Is that the same president that wants to spend a few trillion more dollars even with inflation continuing to rise but it’s being stopped by 52 senators?

Biden’s been in DC politics for decades and now we have $30 trillion worth of his (and many others’) brand of “fiscal responsibility.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fiscal reponsibilityJen PsakiJoe Bidennational debt

Recommended Twitchy Video