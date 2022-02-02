The Biden White House is apparently making a language pivot and will no longer use a certain word to describe what might happen with Russia’s troops that are massed on the Ukraine border:

The White House says it's no longer using the word "imminent" to describe the potential for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was sending an unintended message, Jen Psaki says. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) February 2, 2022

Does the administration with a president who used the term “winter of death” and a CDC director who had a “feeling of impending doom” about Covid really care about sending the wrong message?

I guess their usage of "imminent" was only transitory. https://t.co/mfYasdW0iG — Sylvan Lane (@SylvanLane) February 2, 2022

Just like inflation!

Biden is not getting the war he wants to rescue his ratings. Not yet. https://t.co/hsPuuXcMOa — Yossarian (@vsuda) February 2, 2022

