The Biden White House is apparently making a language pivot and will no longer use a certain word to describe what might happen with Russia’s troops that are massed on the Ukraine border:

Does the administration with a president who used the term “winter of death” and a CDC director who had a “feeling of impending doom” about Covid really care about sending the wrong message?

Trending

Just like inflation!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiJoe BidenRussiaUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video