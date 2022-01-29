While much of the media yawns as people illegally cross the southern border, Fox News’ Bill Melugin has been on the scene to report on the result of the Biden administration’s lack of enforcement. Just the other day large groups of single adult males were released by ICE after being taken to bus stations and airports (with some being flown in secret in the middle of the night).

Today Melugin reported that some Syrian men have been arrested at the border:

Which of course makes you wonder…

Excellent question! And the Biden administration certainly doesn’t want anybody to know the answer.

As a matter of fact, they’ve been actively encouraging it.

