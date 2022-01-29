While much of the media yawns as people illegally cross the southern border, Fox News’ Bill Melugin has been on the scene to report on the result of the Biden administration’s lack of enforcement. Just the other day large groups of single adult males were released by ICE after being taken to bus stations and airports (with some being flown in secret in the middle of the night).

Today Melugin reported that some Syrian men have been arrested at the border:

NEW: Five Syrian men were arrested by Rio Grande Valley sector Border Patrol agents after they crossed illegally into Hidalgo, TX on Thursday, a DHS source tells me. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2022

Which of course makes you wonder…

How many are being missed, though? 😕 — Karen Roseberry (@kindling_karen) January 29, 2022

Excellent question! And the Biden administration certainly doesn’t want anybody to know the answer.

How many didn't we catch?

This is absolutely insane. https://t.co/mQsRGbcbzP — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) January 29, 2022

Imagine how many are making it through. One day a whole lotta people are going to regret this madness. #FJBiden https://t.co/vRTIjl5K1D — PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿🌰🏈 (@pixiejss) January 29, 2022

This is the issue. Biden admin doesn’t care! https://t.co/s8B05ndVoL — Leah Bella💬 (@Leahbellabella) January 29, 2022

As a matter of fact, they’ve been actively encouraging it.

