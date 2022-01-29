New governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, was only sworn into office into office a couple of weeks ago, but already we’re seeing polls like this one reported by The Hill:

Youngkin underwater on handling of coronavirus in Virginia: PPP poll https://t.co/KYB5xVYkUp pic.twitter.com/P28Ighawry — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2022

There are some things worth noting about that poll which we’ll get to in a second, but you know if Ralph Northam was a Republican and Youngkin a Democrat, the angle would be about what an awful situation the new governor inherited.

Hasn’t he been in office less than 2 weeks… — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) January 29, 2022

LOL Dude was sworn in two weeks ago — Paul Allen, Vice President (@Paul_AllenVP) January 29, 2022

What a joke of a poll. He’s been in office 2 weeks. And it was a 44-47 within the margin of error. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) January 29, 2022

Oh, and there are a couple other issues with that particular poll. The Hill mentions in the story that the poll commissioned by a left-leaning group and conducted by a left-leaning polling firm. Given that we’d say Youngkin’s numbers in it aren’t all that bad.

"A new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling" "The poll was conducted on behalf of the Coronavirus War Room, which is a project of the left-leaning Protect Our Care." You, in actuality: https://t.co/2vxEKNhAjb pic.twitter.com/dQOZ7l0lsS — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 29, 2022

What a ridiculous story. A poll after two weeks, run by Left wing group that is actively attacking GOP. 🤣 https://t.co/AzJbomT6HJ pic.twitter.com/Br9SOuPOfe — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 29, 2022

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. They take a leftwing poll after just TEN DAYS in office? You've lost whatever shred of credibility you may have had by publishing this nonsense. https://t.co/dSSHf3SAO8 — Highly contagious stealth variant pete1258 (@pete1258) January 29, 2022

And that’s after just a few days. Imagine how bad it’ll get in the coming months and years.

