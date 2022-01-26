Yesterday we told you about Department of Health & Humans Services Covid comms guy Ian Sams claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “more interested in promoting medicines that don’t work than urging people to take vaccines that do.” That came after Gov. DeSantis criticized the Biden administration’s decision to revoke emergency authorization for monoclonal antibody treatments.

Meanwhile, Defiant L’s noticed that quite a pivot has taken place:


Well isn’t that special!

The shot from Monday:

And the chaser from September of 2020:

Sams’ former boss Kamala Harris was also serving up skepticism at the time on “Orange Man Bad” grounds.

