Yesterday we told you about Department of Health & Humans Services Covid comms guy Ian Sams claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “more interested in promoting medicines that don’t work than urging people to take vaccines that do.” That came after Gov. DeSantis criticized the Biden administration’s decision to revoke emergency authorization for monoclonal antibody treatments.

Meanwhile, Defiant L’s noticed that quite a pivot has taken place:





Well isn’t that special!

The shot from Monday:

Why is Gov. DeSantis more interested in promoting medicines that don’t work than urging people to take vaccines that do? https://t.co/qHt9BTKWA6 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) January 25, 2022

And the chaser from September of 2020:

You’re not gonna be able to shitpost your way out of the mess Trump has made on vaccines. Americans are rightly concerned about the rushed process leading to an unsafe vaccine. The skepticism is sadly borne out of the president’s proven history of overruling scientists. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 15, 2020

Sams’ former boss Kamala Harris was also serving up skepticism at the time on “Orange Man Bad” grounds.

These meme doesn’t do justice to the disaster here: HE IS THE COVID COMMS DIRECTOR for the US Depo of Health! pic.twitter.com/KMfV9Diosm — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 26, 2022

The irony completely eludes them! https://t.co/OB3QqdVpNK — Andy Turner (@lasvegasgps) January 26, 2022

the hypocrisy never ends https://t.co/oz0fzXnrfX — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@kim_4VOLS) January 26, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video