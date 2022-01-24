Tensions continue to rise at the Russia/Ukraine border, all while other major crises continue to unfold, but White House chief of staff Ron Klain has been spotted using social media in an attempt to keep people distracted:

#Priorites, WH chief of staff-style.

Here’s another Klain retweet from today:

Inflation and gas prices continue to rise and we’re supposed to take comfort in the fact that the same people who helped cause the problems are working to fix them? Please.

Tags: COVID-19 Joe Biden Ron Klain Russia Vladimir Putin

