Tensions continue to rise at the Russia/Ukraine border, all while other major crises continue to unfold, but White House chief of staff Ron Klain has been spotted using social media in an attempt to keep people distracted:

The stock market is crashing, Europe is on the verge of war with Russia, and Ron Klain is tweeting about how many black women Biden has nominated for the federal judiciary. True fiddling while Rome burns stuff. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 24, 2022

#Priorites, WH chief of staff-style.

Glad to see Ron Klain is focused on the most pressing issues of the day pic.twitter.com/ovKL6Du3df — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 24, 2022

Imagine retweeting that on the day the stock market is crashing and we are on the verge of a land war in Europe. https://t.co/3cHkuI3lf5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 24, 2022

Here’s another Klain retweet from today:

Inflation and gas prices continue to rise and we’re supposed to take comfort in the fact that the same people who helped cause the problems are working to fix them? Please.

