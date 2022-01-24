President Biden’s disapproval rating continues soaring to new heights, while this administration’s approval is 100 percent, but only if you poll Jennifer Rubin. The Washington Post “conservative” says the media’s being too negative amid all of Biden’s successes:

The voting rights debate in the Senate is over. Build Back Better is kaput as one giant bill. Perhaps, he has absorbed the advice of many Democrats: Don’t talk about failure or things you cannot achieve. https://t.co/Qixnu9p16A — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2022

The media is stuck in “Biden is a failure” mode, but Biden certainly is moving on, with successes on the economy, covid-19, infrastructure and the American Rescue Plan in hand. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2022

Biden can start talking about the successes and pushing for more manageable parts of his agenda (e.g., Electoral Count Act reform, the child-care subsidy). — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2022

Wait, the media are the ones stuck in “Biden’s a failure” mode?

The media isn't stuck in "Biden is a failure," mode. Biden is stuck in failure mode. https://t.co/3ZNzehrzGQ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 24, 2022

Actually, it's Biden that's stuck in "Biden is a failure" mode. The media's just [finally] reporting on it. — Ｌａｎｇｅｓｔｏｎ (@Langeston) January 24, 2022

Facts are stuck on “Biden is a failure.” https://t.co/Cw0ASlJhWv — Razor (@hale_razor) January 24, 2022

Many in the media simply couldn’t ignore it anymore.

is Jen connected to the same reality as the rest of us https://t.co/tGfqE0VjuM — Kaya Masters (@kaya_masters) January 24, 2022

That doesn’t appear to be the case.

Literally every Rubin tweet about Biden https://t.co/opUKqZ7E1t pic.twitter.com/OiPnM58fsi — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 24, 2022

Bahahahahahahahahahahaha…… SUCCESSES?!?!?!?! Almost thought @JRubinBlogger had gone to work for @TheBabylonBee. https://t.co/YmCvfCwVSz — Deplorable Nationalist Chump Mike G🌟🌟🌟 (@theoriginalgooz) January 24, 2022

Can I have a ticket to your other planet? — SuburbanDad_Defiant! (@JonQuays) January 24, 2022

Is that planet “Earth 2” where Hillary’s president?

Recommended Twitchy Video