President Biden’s disapproval rating continues soaring to new heights, while this administration’s approval is 100 percent, but only if you poll Jennifer Rubin. The Washington Post “conservative” says the media’s being too negative amid all of Biden’s successes:

Wait, the media are the ones stuck in “Biden’s a failure” mode?

Trending

Many in the media simply couldn’t ignore it anymore.

That doesn’t appear to be the case.

Is that planet “Earth 2” where Hillary’s president?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jennifer RubinJoe BidenmediaWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video