This month Ngaire Woods, who is a professor of Global Economic Governance at the University of Oxford, spoke at the World Economic Forum. Apparently the global elite are having their full agenda blocked by the peasantry almost everywhere:

This is unintentionally the greatest video I have ever seen.

Crying laughing.

You can’t make this up:

The good news is the elites across the world trust each other more and more, so we can come together and design and do beautiful things together. The bad news is that in every single country they were polling, the majority of people trusted their elite less. So, we can lead, but if people aren’t following we’re not going to get to where we want to go.

It’s nice when they just come right out and say it. Damn those peasants!

Yep, that speaks volumes.

There’s been a lot of that going around from “the elite.”

