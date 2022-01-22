It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Democrat definition of “threat to Democracy” is “when Dems don’t get their way.” Rep. Eric Swalwell claims that people overseas share the concern about U.S. “democracy” and are DMing him in droves to make him aware:

I have received an eye-popping amount of DMs from foreigners expressing concern about democracy failing in America. We may not all follow their politics but they follow ours. They can connect the dots that instability here means instability everywhere. #VotingRightsActNow — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 22, 2022

Things are going bad for Biden and the Left’s apparently going to try and tie the train wreck back to the “voting rights” bill going down in flames?

In any case, Swalwell shared one example of a DM he said was sent to him from somebody claiming to be from Germany:

Such DMs can’t possibly be from foreign operatives who now know how easy it is to play Rep. Swalwell.

Are they all from China? — davidelrich (@davidelrich) January 22, 2022

Fang Fang slid into your dms again? — Good Day Sunshine (@Good_Dy_Sun) January 22, 2022

Really? What else did Fangfang have to say? — The Sandman (@JMS_S41) January 22, 2022

Insert fang fang joke here…this guy just makes it too easy . — Joseph Patrick (@JosephPatrick53) January 22, 2022

Fang Fang still sliding in the DMs https://t.co/6qKMsEI85a — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 22, 2022

Also, the Dems control the White House, Senate and House, so if foreigners are really telling Swalwell they’re concerned about the U.S., it says more about the Democrats as leaders than anything else.

