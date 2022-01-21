Today President Biden announced a $20 billion investment in a computer chip facility in Ohio:

Biden: "We are going to invest in America. We're investing in American workers. We're going to stamp everything we can 'Made in America', including these computer chips… This is a bipartisan issue." — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) January 21, 2022

NOW: Pres. Biden at announcement of $20b Intel investment in Ohio computer chip facility – w Intel CEO (and VIPs front row). @POTUS calling for Congress to pass CHIPS Act to invest in the sector and also the china competitiveness USICA – which is stuck over inter-Dem issues. pic.twitter.com/rD8PTN45VW — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 21, 2022

After the announcement, reporters started to ask questions, but Biden explained why he wouldn’t be answering any of them:

Biden not keen on taking Russia Qs: "The reason we’re not going to have any time for questions now is these guys gotta get quickly on a plane and go out and do a major announcement in Ohio, and you guys will ask me all about Russia & not about anything having to do with chips.” — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 21, 2022

Biden says that he won't take questions because "you guys will ask me all about Russia and not about anything having to do with chips." pic.twitter.com/40cOZEJTxJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz was among the unimpressed:

Maybe Ukraine President Zelensky appreciates Biden not commenting further on the situation.

"You guys are supposed to ask me the questions I want to answer." https://t.co/IgdYu0npug — Tom Jefferson #30 (@TomJefferson30) January 21, 2022

His handlers must have been furious with him over the last news conference where they were in damage control mode from his rambling… https://t.co/nhNbMqBRty — Abraham's Lineage (@AbrahamsLineage) January 21, 2022

The President of the United States won't take questions about the possible start of WW3 because he'd rather talk about chips. Fitting, considering the toughest question asked during his campaign was what flavor of ice cream he prefers. https://t.co/T7iKw7MY9j — Unvaxxedistan (@unvaxxedistan) January 21, 2022

Just imagine the outrage if Trump said this. https://t.co/p9Lhx6NJRy — Joe Slivka (@JaySlivs) January 21, 2022

Can you imagine?

