This morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter in an attempt to clean up President Biden’s comments yesterday that the 2022 midterm elections later this year could “easily be illegitimate.” The gaslighting continued during Psaki’s interview on Fox News when she was asked about the New York City DA’s policies that are ensuring criminals remain on the streets as crime continues to spike. Psaki’s response was, as usual, completely ridiculous:

PERINO: "Taking a gun into a store, robbing it, but then leaving it and nobody gets killed and that's a misdemeanor. Is the president okay with that? PSAKI: "The president's not going to weigh into the actions of prosecutors or of the legal justice department." (FOX, this am) — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 20, 2022

background: the question was in reference to Manhattan DA Bragg's new sentencing recommendations. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 20, 2022

Biden absolutely will weigh in on crime & justice issues as long as it’s something that can be used to forward Democrat false narratives:

this was 2 months ago lmaohttps://t.co/Sew9RJJoTw — Jeremy Forbes II 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@goblueforever3) January 20, 2022

Odd because Biden/Harris and other national Dems have had no issue commenting on the decisions of local prosecutors for at least 10 years now. Going all the way back to the Trayvon Martin case. https://t.co/6ZGmUQRGnU — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) January 20, 2022

So, yes, Biden does weigh in on these things when he wants to.

personally, i would like for the President to "weigh into" the crime wave — much of it violent — sweeping across the nation. https://t.co/tV59rXQWKq — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 20, 2022

Things Biden won’t weigh in on: if robbery should be legal, if congress should be allowed to insider trade Things Biden will weigh in on: whether you’re a racist, your personal medical procedures, how much money you should give him https://t.co/MtmKKCfNiN — peanut (@cooldude4k) January 20, 2022

Considering major cities are breaking murder and crime records, you would think the President of United States would want to weigh in on policies that are making our communities less safe and incentivizing criminals. https://t.co/k9f9Rr5vKJ — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) January 20, 2022

That this administration would rather not comment on it speaks volumes.

Here’s the entire interview:

PART 2: @PressSec reacts after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says there are 'no minor incursions' in response to President Biden's comments about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/cQ5gSDmi9y — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 20, 2022

