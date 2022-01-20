This morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter in an attempt to clean up President Biden’s comments yesterday that the 2022 midterm elections later this year could “easily be illegitimate.” The gaslighting continued during Psaki’s interview on Fox News when she was asked about the New York City DA’s policies that are ensuring criminals remain on the streets as crime continues to spike. Psaki’s response was, as usual, completely ridiculous:

Biden absolutely will weigh in on crime & justice issues as long as it’s something that can be used to forward Democrat false narratives:

Trending

So, yes, Biden does weigh in on these things when he wants to.

That this administration would rather not comment on it speaks volumes.

Here’s the entire interview:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video