You might have noticed by now that some DC reporters like to go with Democrat rhetoric as fact. For example, they’ll report the “voting rights bill” at face value, with the implication being that those who oppose the legislation don’t believe in voting rights. However, today Sen. Mitch McConnell was asked a question framed that way and took the opportunity to let the reporter know what the bill is really about:

"This is NOT a problem…they're being sold a bill of goods to support a Democratic effort to federalize elections…" Mitch McConnell responds to a reporter asking about the concerns of minority Americans who don't believe they will be allowed to vote in future elections. pic.twitter.com/I7pqAXztej — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

Here’s a question reporters should be asking Democrats, but don’t seem to be in a rush to do so:

Who doesn't believe they will be allowed to vote and why? https://t.co/9IA0t7sJtv — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 19, 2022

But instead the Republicans are asked about the Dem narrative as if it’ll happen in real life.

Reporters – Why don't you want minorities to vote? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 19, 2022

one thing that will *actually* suppress the vote is reporters talking non-stop about how minority Americans won't be able to vote when they certainly will be https://t.co/gu2IHbOSxs — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 19, 2022

This is the second time in 24 hours a reporter on Capitol Hill has repeated this dangerous misinformation that voters won't be able to vote without these absurd bills that have nothing to do with voting rights. The media's job is to DEBUNK misinformation. Not spread it. https://t.co/paU90VDP41 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 19, 2022

