You might have noticed by now that some DC reporters like to go with Democrat rhetoric as fact. For example, they’ll report the “voting rights bill” at face value, with the implication being that those who oppose the legislation don’t believe in voting rights. However, today Sen. Mitch McConnell was asked a question framed that way and took the opportunity to let the reporter know what the bill is really about:

Here’s a question reporters should be asking Democrats, but don’t seem to be in a rush to do so:

But instead the Republicans are asked about the Dem narrative as if it’ll happen in real life.

