According to CNN, President Biden just had a “week from hell,” all while Ron Klain disputed an Axios story about how Biden has “bombed big time.”

At today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy reminded Jen Psaki about Biden’s pledge to bring decades of DC experience to the office which would allow him to work with members of Congress on the other side of the aisle. Instead Biden’s been so divisive and over-reaching that he can’t even work with certain members of his own party. Try not to get dizzy from the Psaki spin:

Perhaps the person the Dems and media presented Biden as never actually existed, not that Psaki would ever say that.

Psaki also credits Biden for a vaccine that he once tried to cast doubt on because it was created under a Trump initiative.

Imagine being tasked with putting a positive spin on this train wreck of an administration.

