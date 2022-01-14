According to CNN, President Biden just had a “week from hell,” all while Ron Klain disputed an Axios story about how Biden has “bombed big time.”

At today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy reminded Jen Psaki about Biden’s pledge to bring decades of DC experience to the office which would allow him to work with members of Congress on the other side of the aisle. Instead Biden’s been so divisive and over-reaching that he can’t even work with certain members of his own party. Try not to get dizzy from the Psaki spin:

DOOCY TIME, part 2: "Biden promised to bring decades of D.C. experience to the office, but Build Back Better has not passed, voting rights apparently not gonna pass, and vaccine requirements that he likes are, apparently, illegal. What happened?" pic.twitter.com/wwybN71tv5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2022

Doocy: "As you talk about a yr ago & working w/Republicans, now he's talking about [those] that don't agree w/voting rights…as George Wallace, Bull Connor & Jefferson Davis. What happened to the guy who…said to make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy?" pic.twitter.com/YbmUGI2cZm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2022

Perhaps the person the Dems and media presented Biden as never actually existed, not that Psaki would ever say that.

Of course @PressSec does t answer the question and lies about jobs schools and economy https://t.co/yKGiGM1Ccl — @TamLaBam on GETTR (@TamLaBam_1) January 14, 2022

Oh good, we got bridge repair…I can sleep better now! — Steve Conlee (@SCMN20) January 14, 2022

Psaki also credits Biden for a vaccine that he once tried to cast doubt on because it was created under a Trump initiative.

I almost feel sorry for her. Almost. — Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) January 14, 2022

Imagine being tasked with putting a positive spin on this train wreck of an administration.

