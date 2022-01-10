Today’s White House press conference featured many questions, but Fox News’ Peter Doocy’s turn really had Jen Psaki on the ropes.

Let’s start with President Biden repeatedly calling this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Psaki doubled down on behalf of her boss:

DOOCY: "I'm tripled vaxxed, still got COVID. You're triple vaxxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?" pic.twitter.com/ginJYYioCm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2022

Doocy also reminded Psaki that this administration has been “very aggressive countering Covid misinformation” and asked about SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor spreading lies during the Court’s hearing on Biden’s OSHA mandates. Suddenly somebody in this administration wasn’t very eager to counter Covid misinformation:

Jen Psaki refuses to condemn COVID misinformation coming from Justice Sonia Sotomayor. pic.twitter.com/QFzdzsGjop — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2022

And then there’s the issue of testing and Biden telling people to just Google it:

DOOCY TIME: "I heard the President say, 'Google Covid tests near me.' So, somebody isolating with Covid, I did that, and the appointments everywhere were completely jammed. So, why is it you guys were so unprepared for the need for testing after the holidays?" pic.twitter.com/tE3NBQ3a8l — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 10, 2022

Doocy: At the rate you guys are going, these tests are not going to be available until spring, so will you admit that these free tests you guys promised are not going to be ready until after the omicron surge? Psaki: I think I gave an update…We'll have tests..in the coming wks pic.twitter.com/ICq9Nex2HY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 10, 2022

Narrator: It depends on what your definition of “the coming weeks” is.

Just speak the truth. The vaccinated are contracting & spreading the virus too. It is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated when the triple vaxxed or vaxxed gets COVID. It’s not that difficult to speak the truth. It may harm agendas but the truth matters. — Jenny Garcia Sharon for Congress (@jenny4congress) January 10, 2022

Obviously, for Biden administration officials, it’s very hard to tell the truth.

