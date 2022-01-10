Today’s White House press conference featured many questions, but Fox News’ Peter Doocy’s turn really had Jen Psaki on the ropes.

Let’s start with President Biden repeatedly calling this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Psaki doubled down on behalf of her boss:

Doocy also reminded Psaki that this administration has been “very aggressive countering Covid misinformation” and asked about SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor spreading lies during the Court’s hearing on Biden’s OSHA mandates. Suddenly somebody in this administration wasn’t very eager to counter Covid misinformation:

Trending

And then there’s the issue of testing and Biden telling people to just Google it:

Narrator: It depends on what your definition of “the coming weeks” is.

Obviously, for Biden administration officials, it’s very hard to tell the truth.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Jen PsakiJoe BidenOmicron variantPeter Doocy

Recommended Twitchy Video