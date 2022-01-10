With the midterm elections coming up in November, the polls are many, but if you factor in President Biden’s approval that continues to be in a death spiral, this one from USA Today just doesn’t seem believable:

That tweets doing a lot of work on behalf of Dems.

The ratio is indeed impressive:

Hopefully polls like this help pump the Democrats full of overconfidence (though their internal polling probably tells a very different story).

It just doesn’t add up.

For what it’s worth, the Real Clear Politics 2022 generic congressional vote puts Republicans at +1.6.

