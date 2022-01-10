With the midterm elections coming up in November, the polls are many, but if you factor in President Biden’s approval that continues to be in a death spiral, this one from USA Today just doesn’t seem believable:

Democrats have a slight edge on Republicans heading into the 2022 midterm elections, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found. Still, the good news is no reason for Democrats to be celebrating. https://t.co/RxPjXoBjAR — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 9, 2022

That tweets doing a lot of work on behalf of Dems.

That's funny cuz this ratio is saying something different https://t.co/WTSxzHRfcI — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) January 10, 2022

The ratio is indeed impressive:

Hopefully polls like this help pump the Democrats full of overconfidence (though their internal polling probably tells a very different story).

Empty grocery shelves, high gas prices, school closings, mandates…yeah I call BS on @USATODAY. https://t.co/KuJG4E1b5G — LGBFJB Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) January 10, 2022

It just doesn’t add up.

Imagine actually believing this https://t.co/1qUDAb4Jxa — nick moseder (@nick_moseder) January 10, 2022

Based on polls, pundits forecasted Hillary Clinton’s chance of winning the 2016 election at 70-99%. — Will Bermender (@WillBermender) January 9, 2022

They are so desperate to change reality ahead of the elections. Hard to cheat when EVERYONE hates the party🤡🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fcETQmQiht — Abbey 🎯Let's Go Brandon🎯 (@AbbeysWorld353) January 10, 2022

Hehe, keep dreaming. — Michael Ritchie (@KeyWestAuthor) January 9, 2022

Lol, imagine believing this — BB (@BBinNWIndiana) January 9, 2022

2022 will be a complete and total blood bath for Democrats……So please don’t flatter yourself with this lie https://t.co/ZKz03dRN83 — Just A Conservative Black Girl (@Tyspeakstruth) January 10, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Real Clear Politics 2022 generic congressional vote puts Republicans at +1.6.

Recommended Twitchy Video