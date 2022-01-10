With the midterm elections coming up in November, the polls are many, but if you factor in President Biden’s approval that continues to be in a death spiral, this one from USA Today just doesn’t seem believable:
Democrats have a slight edge on Republicans heading into the 2022 midterm elections, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found. Still, the good news is no reason for Democrats to be celebrating. https://t.co/RxPjXoBjAR
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 9, 2022
That tweets doing a lot of work on behalf of Dems.
That's funny cuz this ratio is saying something different https://t.co/WTSxzHRfcI
— The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) January 10, 2022
The ratio is indeed impressive:
Hopefully polls like this help pump the Democrats full of overconfidence (though their internal polling probably tells a very different story).
Empty grocery shelves, high gas prices, school closings, mandates…yeah I call BS on @USATODAY. https://t.co/KuJG4E1b5G
— LGBFJB Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) January 10, 2022
It just doesn’t add up.
Imagine actually believing this https://t.co/1qUDAb4Jxa
— nick moseder (@nick_moseder) January 10, 2022
Based on polls, pundits forecasted Hillary Clinton’s chance of winning the 2016 election at 70-99%.
— Will Bermender (@WillBermender) January 9, 2022
They are so desperate to change reality ahead of the elections. Hard to cheat when EVERYONE hates the party🤡🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fcETQmQiht
— Abbey 🎯Let's Go Brandon🎯 (@AbbeysWorld353) January 10, 2022
Yeah ok… https://t.co/eEU8IZYQzt pic.twitter.com/YTzXSE1cXH
— Mack (@mackeovelli) January 9, 2022
Hehe, keep dreaming.
— Michael Ritchie (@KeyWestAuthor) January 9, 2022
Lol, imagine believing this
— BB (@BBinNWIndiana) January 9, 2022
2022 will be a complete and total blood bath for Democrats……So please don’t flatter yourself with this lie https://t.co/ZKz03dRN83
— Just A Conservative Black Girl (@Tyspeakstruth) January 10, 2022
For what it’s worth, the Real Clear Politics 2022 generic congressional vote puts Republicans at +1.6.