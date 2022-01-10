A while back, John Ondrasik of “Five for Fighting” released a video that was very critical of the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Eventually, YouTube removed the video:

After Ondrasik’s appeal, YouTube reinstated the video, saying it had been removed by “mistake”:

Trending

Ondrasik accepted YouTube’s apology:

There’s a weird thing about these social media company “mistakes”:

Weird, right?

Here’s Ondrasik’s video:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Afghanistan withdrawalFive for FightingJoe BidenJohn Ondrasikyoutube

Recommended Twitchy Video