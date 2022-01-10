A while back, John Ondrasik of “Five for Fighting” released a video that was very critical of the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Eventually, YouTube removed the video:

YouTube takes down music video critical of Joe Biden https://t.co/JEhLi83UTv pic.twitter.com/MEa8fmZsUH — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2022

YouTube removes Five for Fighting singer-songwriter John Ondrasik's video 'Blood on Your Hands' video that slammed Biden for failed Afghan withdrawal https://t.co/wsg8Z2hJf9 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 8, 2022

I have just received notification that @YouTube has taken down the Blood on My Hands – White House Docu-Music video. pic.twitter.com/SIFy13ftE4 — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 7, 2022

After Ondrasik’s appeal, YouTube reinstated the video, saying it had been removed by “mistake”:

Following up: this was our mistake & we’ve reinstated your video. So sorry this happened and thanks for being patient while we worked this out. 🙏 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 7, 2022

Ondrasik accepted YouTube’s apology:

Apology Accepted @TeamYouTube. To all whose outcry for freedom of artistic expression led to this result, whether you have 2 followers or 2 mil, Thank You! Hat tip to @seanhannity @dbongino and @hughhewitt who embedded the video on their major platforms so it could be seen. 🇺🇸👊 https://t.co/RJwF8lIqwe — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 8, 2022

There’s a weird thing about these social media company “mistakes”:

Why does it seem these “mistakes” are only ever made in one direction? That’s just a rhetorical question; you already know the answer. — Jared Carrubba (@JaredCarrubba) January 7, 2022

Always in one direction… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) January 8, 2022

Weird, right?

Crazy how your *cough* "mistakes" only seem to ever affect right-leaning videos. — Wups (@idowups) January 8, 2022

Can you describe the "mistake?" How did it happen? Did someone slip and fall and hit a button on the computer? — Joe, Who Built the Cages (@Joe_Whispers) January 8, 2022

"Mistakes" always seem to go one way. https://t.co/3u6utvGkTu — ⚜ • M𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • ⚜ (@BackAgainPeeps) January 9, 2022

100% of “mistakes” happen in one direction. https://t.co/C6VSlRVbX8 — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) January 8, 2022

Here’s Ondrasik’s video:

01/03/21

Abandoned to Taliban American Citizens–100+

Allies–60K+

Afghan Brothers in Arms 200K

Women Rights Decimation 20M

Music Outlawed

LGBTQ hunted

Children sold for food

Accountability – 0 Blood On My Hands – White House https://t.co/VMARuBAFy9#AmericansforAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/rTsUBbQvf0 — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 3, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video