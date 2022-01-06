Earlier today former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer said that President Biden’s speech highlighted the need to “take on those that seek to divide us for political gain and profit”:

Speaking of dividing for political gain and profit, Democrats are using 1/6 to raise money that totally won’t be used for attempted political gain:

What a surprise:

The DCCC is all over it as well:

Thank goodness the Democrats are fighting back against anybody using this day for political gain and profit. (Cue eye roll)

Equating 1/6 to 9/11, Pearl Harbor and the Holocaust only proves that.

