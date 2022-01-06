Earlier today former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer said that President Biden’s speech highlighted the need to “take on those that seek to divide us for political gain and profit”:

President Biden's forceful speech is an acknowledgment that uniting the country requires aggressively taking on those that seek to divide us for political gain and profit — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 6, 2022

Speaking of dividing for political gain and profit, Democrats are using 1/6 to raise money that totally won’t be used for attempted political gain:

didn't take long for Dems to fundraise off the "insurrection." — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 6, 2022

What a surprise:

here we have @PramilaJayapal claiming Dems are working "to secure free and fair elections in our country." pic.twitter.com/0snsGDd3F6 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 6, 2022

next we have @SenSchumer recounting "the horrific events" and asking people to donate to "not allow history to be erased." pic.twitter.com/jsHsxIArsI — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 6, 2022

The DCCC is all over it as well:

So the DCCC is fundraising off of Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/jaClqJRn8y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2022

Thank goodness the Democrats are fighting back against anybody using this day for political gain and profit. (Cue eye roll)

Same tactic they use after every shooting (use it to fundraise). They’re ghouls https://t.co/oIZMgQQ5vJ — MomAtArms (@mom_at_arms) January 6, 2022

Equating 1/6 to 9/11, Pearl Harbor and the Holocaust only proves that.

