If there’s anybody out there who is concerned that President Biden might have too much time to think, White House press secretary Jen Psaki put their minds at ease during today’s WH briefing:

LOL. Thanks for that, Ms. Psaki.

Trending

Biden doesn’t have any time to think? Does he not get a chance to think away from the White House?

Fact check: TRUE.

***

Related:

Hack-tastic: Reporter asks Jen Psaki why Biden isn’t more focused on ‘scolding the unvaccinated’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiJoe BidenWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video