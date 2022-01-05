If there’s anybody out there who is concerned that President Biden might have too much time to think, White House press secretary Jen Psaki put their minds at ease during today’s WH briefing:

PSAKI: "I know the president doesn't have public events today…he would say we never give him any free time or any time to think, and that is probably true." pic.twitter.com/JAmY6yJ9Ia — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2022

LOL. Thanks for that, Ms. Psaki.

Considering that he's already created about nine different self-inflicted major national and international crisises in his first year, giving him a day off is probably the best thing for America from a national security standpoint. — PCS Nation (@PCS29555723) January 5, 2022

He’ll say that when you write it into the teleprompter — captnmoorgan (@rleonicml) January 5, 2022

That explains it, just to busy to think, I thought it was dementia… — smittelmann (@amajorityofone) January 5, 2022

Who is in charge at the White House? — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) January 5, 2022

Speaks volumes. — Kyle Scaff (@KJScaff) January 5, 2022

Biden doesn’t have any time to think? Does he not get a chance to think away from the White House?

HE WAS LITERALLY JUST AT HIS BEACH HOUSE!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/dKJBEm14Np — 4 Door S’mores Whore. (@RideTeddys) January 5, 2022

The man just came back from vacation https://t.co/pn9gr1QOTe — TRT (@tuctom2) January 5, 2022

he had plenty of time on the beach…. — Mark (@MarkMor53618123) January 5, 2022

Fact check: TRUE.

