Is everybody having luck avoiding getting whiplash from the sudden change in direction from many Democrats (and Dem supporters who call themselves “conservative” but are fooling nobody) regarding what they supported for nearly two years vs. what they’re saying now? Add WaPo’s Max Boot and former Clinton press secretary, Joe Lockhart, to the mix:

This is outrageous. These teachers need to teach. Kids come first. And there’s no real danger to the teachers as long as they have all had three vaccine shots. https://t.co/qn2HO6AtxR — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 5, 2022

I've supported unions my entire life. I was a member of a union. But @maxboot is right. These teachers are playing politics with Covid which is damaging our children. You can't criticize the right for outrageous behavior and then support these teachers. https://t.co/gbO2fd57aD — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 5, 2022

Well, there it is!

Narrative pivot engage https://t.co/UXmQQ4b2GQ — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) January 5, 2022

Big time. It’s pathetic to watch the people who literally voted for so much of this insanity now try and reel it back in because it’s gotten politically damaging.

Internal polling must be really bad. https://t.co/MQ4KLJp0Hv — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) January 5, 2022

The polling must be atrocious for Democrats. https://t.co/zDJ33V5SLM — RBe (@RBPundit) January 5, 2022

There’s a reason for the sudden pivot, and it has nothing to do with concern for students.

Seemingly overnight, people of all political stripes have seemingly come to realize that the teachers' unions goals re: COVID policy were not exactly honest. https://t.co/YUQGX9bufb — E.B. Beaumont (@CoachBeaumont) January 5, 2022

And it looks like the CDC had been allowing teachers’ unions to basically set health policy when it comes to schools.

Break the teacher's unions. And never let them return. https://t.co/syua3k8Db3 — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) January 5, 2022

