A video featuring an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci from spring of 2021 has gotten some fresh attention in the last couple of days. In a Politifact fact-check dated May 11, 2021, a quote from Dr. Fauci is used to rebut allegations from Sen. Rand Paul:

“In a very minor collaboration, as part of a subcontract of a grant, we had a collaboration with some Chinese scientists,” Fauci said. “He conflated that … therefore we were involved in creating the virus, which is the most ridiculous, majestic leap I’ve ever heard of.”

Politifact didn’t quote Fauci verbatim, because he started to say another word after “Chinese” before correcting it to “scientists.” File this from Dr. Fauci, which many are calling a Freudian slip, under W for “Whoops!”

FAUCI: “We had a collaboration with some Chinese Commu… uh, Chinese Scientists.”pic.twitter.com/GNs1GS0QDb — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) January 3, 2022

Whoops! Fauci caught himself a little too late:

“We had a collaboration with some Chinese Commu…uh..Chinese Scientists” pic.twitter.com/k8e37I7p8k — Jamie Dlux 🛸💨 (@jamiedlux) December 30, 2021

Fauci almost looked like he wanted to laugh just as he caught himself.

Truth slips out 🙀 — Bambitheorangecat🌈and Skippy with furriends. (@bambiorangecat) January 3, 2022

Fauci pas — David Fenstermaker (@fenstermakerd) January 3, 2022

You cannot even make this up… https://t.co/ykbnHqpNF0 — Based Granny (@Mostlypeacefu17) January 3, 2022

Freud would be so proud.. https://t.co/JZyzdfdr3m — Sonoran Stoic (@SonoranStoic) January 3, 2022

Thank God he caught himself. Almost told the truth for a second there. pic.twitter.com/oM1FmIQR1X — Mike S. Imus (@thedogscojones) January 3, 2022

That was a close one!

