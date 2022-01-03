A video featuring an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci from spring of 2021 has gotten some fresh attention in the last couple of days. In a Politifact fact-check dated May 11, 2021, a quote from Dr. Fauci is used to rebut allegations from Sen. Rand Paul:

“In a very minor collaboration, as part of a subcontract of a grant, we had a collaboration with some Chinese scientists,” Fauci said. “He conflated that … therefore we were involved in creating the virus, which is the most ridiculous, majestic leap I’ve ever heard of.”

Politifact didn’t quote Fauci verbatim, because he started to say another word after “Chinese” before correcting it to “scientists.” File this from Dr. Fauci, which many are calling a Freudian slip, under W for “Whoops!”

Whoops! Fauci caught himself a little too late:

Fauci almost looked like he wanted to laugh just as he caught himself.

That was a close one!

