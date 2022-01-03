On Wednesday, President Biden delivered remarks on the fake White House set (this time with snow falling in the digital fake windows behind him) where he announced a plan to fight Big Meat corporations and their greed that didn’t seem to start until Biden took office.

After Biden finished his remarks, reporters shouted questions as White House handlers tried to herd them out of the room. Biden didn’t seem to be interested in providing any answers:

Back in October of last year, WH press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden “answers questions several times a week.” Well, he might listen to questions several times a week, but actually answering them is a different matter entirely.

That pretty much sums it all up.

