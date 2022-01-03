On Wednesday, President Biden delivered remarks on the fake White House set (this time with snow falling in the digital fake windows behind him) where he announced a plan to fight Big Meat corporations and their greed that didn’t seem to start until Biden took office.

After Biden finished his remarks, reporters shouted questions as White House handlers tried to herd them out of the room. Biden didn’t seem to be interested in providing any answers:

REPORTER: “When will Americans get those free COVID tests, sir?” BIDEN: *stares blankly ahead* pic.twitter.com/WBtJ0MtuPU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2022

Reporter: “When will Americans get those free COVID tests, sir?” Joe Biden: "stares blanked with no answer." pic.twitter.com/L3PLIGngro — RealMac (@beingrealmac) January 3, 2022

“When will Americans get those free COVID tests, sir?” "Are you going to break up the four big meat packers?" Biden stares cluelessly into space with a lost smile on his face. Got most votes in history.

pic.twitter.com/vZSWPnlun5 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 4, 2022

Back in October of last year, WH press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden “answers questions several times a week.” Well, he might listen to questions several times a week, but actually answering them is a different matter entirely.

No. He didn't just stare blankly. He smirked. — Baby It's Covid Outside 🐦 (@sodagrrl) January 3, 2022

The smirk says it all. Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/B2S7mI3i3F — 🇺🇸🇦🇹🐭🤍ClassiAustrian4Trump🤍🇺🇸🇦🇹 (@QT4USATRUMP) January 4, 2022

He doesn't even know where he is! LOL — XRP Junkie 🇺🇸🇳🇿 (@ODLJunkie) January 3, 2022

It’s obvious he wasn’t coached on what his answer should be. Going to be a long three years — Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) January 3, 2022

That pretty much sums it all up.

