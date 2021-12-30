Back in early October, a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his win said that the crowd in the background could be heard chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.” Yeah, that’s not exactly what they were saying, but since that night “Let’s Go Brandon” has swept the nation, much to the chagrin of Democrats and media types unsuccessfully attempting to turn the phrase to Biden’s favor.

Now there’s a fresh twist:

The NASCAR driver, whose name inspired a meme, which became a meme coin, which became his lead sponsor. What a time to be alive! — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) December 30, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🧐 NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Unveils "Let's Go Brandon" Car https://t.co/ntOCARyaOD — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 30, 2021

Brown tweeted a video today confirming his new sponsor:

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner! Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

That phrase has really come full circle!

Lets Go Brandon sponsored Brandon Brown😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/ShEroxZIqB — Kaptain (@damonlear1) December 30, 2021

Sponsors don’t want to touch him because they’re either a part of or scared of the woke mob so @brandonbrown_68 just went full speed ahead on the “Let’s Go Brandon” train 🙌🏼@brandonbrown_68 x @LGBcoin_io = A match made in heaven https://t.co/cHwrVd2ip3 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 30, 2021

Even though President Biden himself recently said “I agree, Let’s Go Brandon,” not everybody’s pleased with Brown’s new sponsor:

"Actual" Patriotism often comes down to just making the moral choice: The difficult "right", or the easy "wrong". How do you think you're doing? — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) December 30, 2021

So Chevrolet is cool with sponsoring Brandon Brown and his disgraceful "F*ck Joe Biden" coin? I've bought my last GM product. https://t.co/pola6jeUCj — Peter Schink (@PeterRSchink) December 30, 2021

I think bad guys like Kyle Busch are great for the sport. This is terrible. I hope this car hits as many walls as possible this year. https://t.co/n40oD5SunV — Jeffro.VT (@JeffroDotVT) December 30, 2021

You are, simply, a disgusting human being who deserves to fail at everything you do. https://t.co/Mfodu3jN5E — Dennis Yedwab (@dennisyedwab) December 30, 2021

What a pathetic loser you are. Embracing a vile slogan of the far right…is deplorable. https://t.co/HxdLDm5Akf — Nefarious Fenrir ♡♡ 🪶 (@Shaddow13) December 30, 2021

I will not be watching NASCAR anymore! I was happy

you finally got your first win, but this makes me sick! — Laurie Kimsey (@lkimsey69) December 30, 2021

And that’s just a sampling.

