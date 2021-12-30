Back in early October, a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his win said that the crowd in the background could be heard chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.” Yeah, that’s not exactly what they were saying, but since that night “Let’s Go Brandon” has swept the nation, much to the chagrin of Democrats and media types unsuccessfully attempting to turn the phrase to Biden’s favor.

Now there’s a fresh twist:

Brown tweeted a video today confirming his new sponsor:

That phrase has really come full circle!

Even though President Biden himself recently said “I agree, Let’s Go Brandon,” not everybody’s pleased with Brown’s new sponsor:

And that’s just a sampling.

