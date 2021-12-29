Just ahead of the 2020 election last year, then-candidate Joe Biden promised voters that he had a plan to “shut down the virus”:

Well, Biden is now in the White House, and thanks to his “plan” there is no more Covid-19 in the U.S.! Wait, that’s not the case. Quite the opposite, if anything:

And with that, Stephen L. Miller said that map might be applicable in more ways than one:

It’s possible that the Democrats will be seeing something similar in 2024 (and maybe 2022 as well).

Has it only been that long? Yikes.

