Just ahead of the 2020 election last year, then-candidate Joe Biden promised voters that he had a plan to “shut down the virus”:

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Well, Biden is now in the White House, and thanks to his “plan” there is no more Covid-19 in the U.S.! Wait, that’s not the case. Quite the opposite, if anything:

First time CDC has the entire US in the red (high) on COVID transmission. pic.twitter.com/MAUYcA4ZSA — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 29, 2021

And with that, Stephen L. Miller said that map might be applicable in more ways than one:

Biden keeps this up, the map will probably look like this in about 3 years as well. https://t.co/6EWLHlOd5h — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

It’s possible that the Democrats will be seeing something similar in 2024 (and maybe 2022 as well).

Is this the CDC or an election map of 2022 and 2024? — THE_Colonel (@The_Colonel99) December 29, 2021

Would have made Walter Mondale happy if nothing else. — Linda Greenhouse (@GreenhouseLinda) December 29, 2021

you have to remind yourself he's only been President for 11 months. https://t.co/Yb6mAfNk11 — Rick Wiley (@rick_wiley) December 29, 2021

Has it only been that long? Yikes.

