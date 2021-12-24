We often say that many in the media serve as extensions of the White House and DNC press offices, and the latest example has been spotted:

This “happy birthday” to Dr. Fauci comes from ABC7 in New York:

Even North Korea state media might advise these people to take it down a notch.

Well, Fauci said recently he is “the science,” so yeah, science has just turned 81.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Fauci pillow are even more proof of that.

