We often say that many in the media serve as extensions of the White House and DNC press offices, and the latest example has been spotted:

Is this from an "objective" news outlet or White House comms? https://t.co/HzplN4nFVL — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 24, 2021

This “happy birthday” to Dr. Fauci comes from ABC7 in New York:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. FAUCI! Today marks Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 81st birthday, and "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci" day in Washington, D.C. 🎈🎁 #DrFauci pic.twitter.com/quiFYBSlaX — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 24, 2021

Even North Korea state media might advise these people to take it down a notch.

On this day, 81 years ago, The Science was given to our mere mortal world https://t.co/yvjtzRBWgE — Z (@ZeepTheOmega) December 24, 2021

Did you know that The Science is 81 years old today? https://t.co/hDmmJ6s7ri — Hyon S Chu (@hyonschu) December 24, 2021

Wait just a minute!!! You mean to tell me that science is just 81 years old? https://t.co/NIolGqBJld — Michael 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@mike_bomb) December 24, 2021

Well, Fauci said recently he is “the science,” so yeah, science has just turned 81.

Alexa, why do people almost universally distrust "journalism?" https://t.co/nD6UBQTpnS — The Vanilla Gorilla – Domestic Terrorist (@TheRealPMC) December 24, 2021

Apparently this is journalism now. https://t.co/SrB3FXHHnx — Cincy Nomad – No Vaccine Passports (@CincyNomad) December 24, 2021

Fauci is reaching Jim Jones levels of cult leader status. https://t.co/eNeimtD9xh — The Demosthenes Project (@DemosthenesGame) December 24, 2021

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Fauci pillow are even more proof of that.

WATCH: Whitmer blasts GOP election reform in video featuring Fauci pillow https://t.co/57GzPkXE01 pic.twitter.com/W0B92UWUFd — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2021

