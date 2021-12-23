Last week, VP Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration did not see the latest Covid-19 variants coming. President Biden said the same thing in a new interview, claiming “nobody saw it coming — nobody in the whole world”:

ANCHOR: "The vice president said in recent days that you didn't see Delta coming, that you didn't see Omicron coming. How did you get it wrong?" BIDEN: "Ha ha ha" pic.twitter.com/FkVgpPQ2HU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

The “follow the science” people don’t seem very science-y, do they?

Yeah, who could have predicted that a virus with 11 mutations would have had a 12th? https://t.co/JDe3CqVp3V — Renna (@RennaW) December 23, 2021

Just how much did this administration “not see it coming”? @phillyrich1 has a thread that shows the Biden administration wasn’t exactly blindsided by these variants:

Who could have seen Delta coming?? Biden was warned in writing by a bi-partisan pair of Senators: Warner and Cornynhttps://t.co/mbrf43ZZyo https://t.co/kfOgUMJhi0 pic.twitter.com/3Cm4dEQLAg — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

Portman, Warner and Cornyn warned Biden about the Delta surge in India. Here's their letter. Biden lied about nobody seeing Delta coming. He was warned. In writing. So where's the investigation into his actions??? When was he first briefed??https://t.co/gBIJQWshLD — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

But “didn’t see it coming,” or something…

April 28th Senate India Caucus warns Biden about Delta.https://t.co/bpVdYpohlX — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

How could Biden have known about Delta?? April 26 Biden spoke with India Prime Minister about Delta surgehttps://t.co/YVIZYXsb5G — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

YIKES: April 7th Biden: "no one should fear mutations of the coronavirus that are showing up in the US…" Read more at:https://t.co/5wv0TeYlKphttps://t.co/IRvmp3d8Ky pic.twitter.com/9XAx0Rl0p6 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

April 6th: Who could have seen the variants coming? Joe Biden, day 76 of his administration: "New variants of the virus are spreading and they're spreading quickly…. Everyone's asking, what does that mean?"https://t.co/uzItoA2rRP — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

Biden then goes on to blame those that think "we're at the finish line already." On 6/22, he declares Mission Accomplished ("independence from the virus.") From there, cases surged through the summer and he blamed the GOP, misinformation, DeSantis, everyone but his Admin. pic.twitter.com/GDok2aMHOc — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2021

Wow.

thread

take the time to read it, if only to confirm the level of lying incompetence that is the Federal Gov't at even the highest level https://t.co/UAJQ22Z2x1 — 18SavyFan (@SlangeVarDave) December 23, 2021

“Didn’t see it coming”? If Biden and Harris didn’t see it coming they’ve had their eyes closed the entire time. They also must have had their ears plugged because even their own advisers said they saw it coming:

Biden says they didn’t see Omicron coming. His science advisers say they did. Which is it? pic.twitter.com/Gnrrmb6yhv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

Maybe the next time Biden is interviewed the reporter could ask him why this discussion is even necessary. After all, last year Biden promised to “shut down the virus” if elected. That certainly hasn’t happened.

