There are a couple of elements in a New York Times report about Kamala Harris that have caught the attention of many. The first is that Harris has reportedly been complaining about negative media coverage and is blaming sexism and racism:

Paging Dan Quayle. “Ms. Harris has privately told her allies that the news coverage of her would be different if she were any of her 48 predecessors, all of whom were white and male.” https://t.co/0VlMYp8e0L — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 23, 2021

Actually, that’s a pretty harsh slam on the media!

Kamala Harris, who was picked to be Vice President because she’s a black woman, is now complaining that she’s being treated unfairly by the media because she’s not a white man. This was eminently predictable. It’s also why Democrats have to nominate her for president in 2024. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 23, 2021

If Harris isn’t the Dem nominee in 2024 (assuming Biden doesn’t run again) she’s

If she were white and male, she wouldn't even have the job https://t.co/1LMXmEhupt — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 23, 2021

And that’s something Biden made clear way back when he was searching for a running mate after winning the Democrat nomination.

Dick Cheney might have some thoughts, too. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 23, 2021

No way – she played the race card? You must be joking. — MyAlteredEgo (@MyAlteredEgo) December 23, 2021

Shocking, right?

Harris is correct. The news coverage would be much, much more harsh. https://t.co/Wh0739YLWq — Bill Harvey's Ghost (@TheGhostsGhost) December 23, 2021

Most of these journalists and reporters are Democrat.

So she's saying Democrats are racist and sexist.

I agree! https://t.co/gStyJRAjVZ — No. Just No (@HarryThetech76) December 23, 2021

That brings us to the second element of the Times’ story, and it’s about the VP who Biden put in charge of a border crisis which this administration obviously has no intention of fixing.

The story quotes a Democrat member of Congress from Texas who said that Harris didn’t seem too interested in talking with him about southern border issues that she is supposedly charged with “fixing”:

A lot in this @katierogers/@KannoYoungs story about @vp. But this @RepCuellar anecdote is really damning. He called to talk before she went to the border. They never called back. “I say this very respectfully to her: I moved on.” https://t.co/imr7f068K6 pic.twitter.com/1ukEeLxQ5O — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 23, 2021

YIKES. Damning anecdote from Democrat Henry Cuellar on Kamala's mishandling of the border crisis… "She was tasked with that job, it doesn't look like she's very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks…" https://t.co/WRKt7hTYys pic.twitter.com/Yzg17Q4Fbg — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 23, 2021

Henry Cuellar says the quiet part out loud about Kamala Harris. She's just not interested in governing. https://t.co/gXd4UYRWJ3 pic.twitter.com/9KayNww3x4 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 23, 2021

Rep. Cuellar (D), on the VP’s handling of border issues: “I say this very respectfully to her: I moved on. She was tasked with that job, it doesn’t look like she’s very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue” https://t.co/0VlMYp8e0L — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 23, 2021

some tough words from moderate Dem Rep. @RepCuellar on Harris and migration

all part of this must read from @katierogers @KannoYoungshttps://t.co/OS0O2sWVsj pic.twitter.com/nx2pZgBazO — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 23, 2021

"In the future, Mr. Cuellar said he would go straight to the West Wing with his concerns on migration rather than the vice president’s office.

Of the White House, Mr. Cuellar said, “'at least they talk to you.'”https://t.co/ZIQnmhSJO2 — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) December 23, 2021

Rep. Cuellar is still waiting:

New years are for new beginnings. I would welcome the opportunity to work with @VP and @POTUS on crucial matters involving our southwest border. Whenever they are free, my door is open. Let’s get back to work serving South Texas and the American people. Happy holidays! https://t.co/NwDP4xtyEQ — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) December 23, 2021

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Vice President Kamala Harris has a favorability rating of just under 40 percent, and most of that is job-related and has nothing to do with racism or sexism.

